Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 23.

Companies in private sector plan to give bonus of 1-2 months





The Singapore National Employers Federation urged private-sector companies to be guided by the National Wages Council recommendations issued in May. PHOTO: ST FILE



Sectors such as finance, insurance, real estate, healthcare, transportation equipment and information technology may see higher bonuses than average.

High-tech methods under study to reduce food poisoning cases





A closed-circuit television camera installed in TungLok’s kitchen in Tai Seng. All TungLok Group restaurants and its catering kitchen are fitted with CCTV systems. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Ideas include a real-time surveillance system that can detect and flag unhygienic food-handling practices and Web-based monitoring of food warmers at economy rice stalls.

Shorter wait for subscribers to collect ST News Tablet





A subscriber collecting his Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet pre-loaded with the ST app at Plaza Singapura yesterday. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Subscribers can now expect a waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes.

Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family





Mr Phang Wei Sum had begun delivering food about a month ago to supplement his family's income after his wife fell ill and was unable to work. PHOTOS: LIANHE WANBAO, FACEBOOK



Mr Phang Wei Sum, originally from Ipoh, had been working in Singapore for more than a decade.

Australian PM Scott Morrison apologises for family vacation amid wildfires





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media after touring the New South Wales Rural Fire Service control room in Sydney on Dec 22, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



More than 105 fires were still burning across New South Wales on Sunday.

Modi defends citizenship Act, reassures country





In a photo taken on Nov 18, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to media inside the parliament premises in New Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS



He reiterated that his government did not discriminate along religious lines as widespread protests continued throughout the country against legislation on a citizenship Act.

Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk





An advertisement for a ramen restaurant in Japan. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Ramen is high in carbohydrates and salt and thus may increase the risk of stroke mortality.

Woodlands resident creates fairy-tale Christmas with rainbow dwarf village and giant snowman





The elaborate set-up this year was significantly harder to make compared to last year's "snow-capped" Christmas log cabin, as there were more pieces to put together. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The latest creation took Mr Tan Koon Tat two months to put up.

Former pasar malam stall now holds Facebook live auctions





Mr James Lin, manager of Bailong, a company that sells Chinese art pieces and gemstones linked to fengshui beliefs, says going digital has led to a more than sevenfold rise in revenue in the first year. PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



The shift online has helped it to remain in a fixed location that all customers can "visit" virtually and allow the marketing team to expand its capabilities.

Feast with care for a healthier Christmas season





Focus on the joy of the season and interacting with loved ones over festive meals. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



One important way to not overeat is to avoid arriving at parties hungry.

