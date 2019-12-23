Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 23.
Companies in private sector plan to give bonus of 1-2 months
Sectors such as finance, insurance, real estate, healthcare, transportation equipment and information technology may see higher bonuses than average.
High-tech methods under study to reduce food poisoning cases
Ideas include a real-time surveillance system that can detect and flag unhygienic food-handling practices and Web-based monitoring of food warmers at economy rice stalls.
Shorter wait for subscribers to collect ST News Tablet
Subscribers can now expect a waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes.
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
Mr Phang Wei Sum, originally from Ipoh, had been working in Singapore for more than a decade.
Australian PM Scott Morrison apologises for family vacation amid wildfires
More than 105 fires were still burning across New South Wales on Sunday.
Modi defends citizenship Act, reassures country
He reiterated that his government did not discriminate along religious lines as widespread protests continued throughout the country against legislation on a citizenship Act.
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen is high in carbohydrates and salt and thus may increase the risk of stroke mortality.
Woodlands resident creates fairy-tale Christmas with rainbow dwarf village and giant snowman
The latest creation took Mr Tan Koon Tat two months to put up.
Former pasar malam stall now holds Facebook live auctions
The shift online has helped it to remain in a fixed location that all customers can "visit" virtually and allow the marketing team to expand its capabilities.
Feast with care for a healthier Christmas season
One important way to not overeat is to avoid arriving at parties hungry.