Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2023

Over 75% of Turf City tenants find new homes as deadline to vacate site looms
SLA will soon open a tender exercise for a 1.5ha plot of state land in Serangoon for a sports facility, as part of efforts to help tenants move their businesses to a new location.
Czech student kills 14 people in Prague university shooting
The 24-year-old also wounded 25 others before he was “eliminated”, police said, in what was the country’s worst-ever mass shooting.
The Gist 2023: Towards a healthier population
From the launch of Healthier SG to higher subsidies for cost-effective surgical implants for lower-income patients, here's a look back.
People’s Park Complex being studied for conservation, may impact collective sale
The collective sale effort should take into account the ongoing conservation study and its findings, said URA.
Retailers and F&B operators must adapt for bumpy road ahead in 2024
Competition in the retail landscape will get more intense in the year ahead, said an expert.
Chance encounters while travelling can shape one’s life
Friendships formed on the road enrich our travel experiences and can leave a deep imprint on us, says Chua Mui Hoong.
It is too early to celebrate the ‘rate cuts’ in 2024
While the market is jubilant, the Fed Chair cautions that there are risks still facing the economy.
Jail, fine for S’porean director of 980 firms for failing to fulfil his directorship duties
Xie Yong, 37, admitted to failing to exercise reasonable diligence in the proper discharge of his duties with two firms.
Ex-Lions Abdul Malek and Zulkifli Kartoyoho among four former footballers to get life bans lifted
The duo, along with Manap Hamat and Mizan Ulot, had been sanctioned between 1995 and 1998 for match-fixing.
My 2023 style book - and what I’m saving for next year
Eight mavens share their workhorse wardrobe secrets of 2023 and the fashion staples they plan to rock in 2024.