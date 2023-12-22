Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Over 75% of Turf City tenants find new homes as deadline to vacate site looms

SLA will soon open a tender exercise for a 1.5ha plot of state land in Serangoon for a sports facility, as part of efforts to help tenants move their businesses to a new location.

READ MORE HERE

Czech student kills 14 people in Prague university shooting

The 24-year-old also wounded 25 others before he was “eliminated”, police said, in what was the country’s worst-ever mass shooting.

READ MORE HERE

The Gist 2023: Towards a healthier population

From the launch of Healthier SG to higher subsidies for cost-effective surgical implants for lower-income patients, here's a look back.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

People’s Park Complex being studied for conservation, may impact collective sale

The collective sale effort should take into account the ongoing conservation study and its findings, said URA.

READ MORE HERE

Retailers and F&B operators must adapt for bumpy road ahead in 2024

Competition in the retail landscape will get more intense in the year ahead, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Chance encounters while travelling can shape one’s life

Friendships formed on the road enrich our travel experiences and can leave a deep imprint on us, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

It is too early to celebrate the ‘rate cuts’ in 2024

While the market is jubilant, the Fed Chair cautions that there are risks still facing the economy.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, fine for S’porean director of 980 firms for failing to fulfil his directorship duties

Xie Yong, 37, admitted to failing to exercise reasonable diligence in the proper discharge of his duties with two firms.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Lions Abdul Malek and Zulkifli Kartoyoho among four former footballers to get life bans lifted

The duo, along with Manap Hamat and Mizan Ulot, had been sanctioned between 1995 and 1998 for match-fixing.

READ MORE HERE

My 2023 style book - and what I’m saving for next year

Eight mavens share their workhorse wardrobe secrets of 2023 and the fashion staples they plan to rock in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top