Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Updated
Published
3 min ago

WHO says China may be struggling to keep a tally of Covid-19 cases

"Anecdotally ICUs are filling up,” said WHO’s emergencies director Mike Ryan. WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was very concerned about the unprecedented wave of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Alongside Zelensky, Biden calls for global unity on Ukraine to continue in 2023

Mr Biden vows the US will lend its support against Russian aggression for “as long as it takes”.

How Ukraine’s Zelensky made his high-security train-to-plane journey to Washington

A railway trip into Poland was a necessity because Russia is contesting Ukraine’s airspace.

Tough year for S’pore IPO market with 11 listings, 32 delistings so far, and more challenges ahead

In 2022, the 11 IPOs raised only $581 million or so. While there were just eight listings in 2021, these raised S$1.62 billion.

Death of cleaner found in refuse chamber in Punggol a work-related misadventure: Coroner

It was unclear why the 54-year-old operated the refuse chamber as it was not within his job scope.

Malaysia landslide: Campsite operators face losses, search continues for seven still missing

At least 26 people have died in the tragedy.

Is it better to brush your teeth before breakfast or after?

Everyone knows that you should brush your teeth at least twice a day – once in the morning and once before bedtime. But when it comes to your morning routine, when is best?

Malaysia’s bookstore boom: Why are Eslite and Tsutaya not opening in Singapore?

In Singapore, the only major player left is Books Kinokuniya.

Don’t feel like working when most of your colleagues are on leave? You’re not alone

The start of the week before Christmas is traditionally when most workers have mentally clocked off.

Nepal court orders release of French serial killer who inspired Netflix series The Serpent

Many of his victims were starry-eyed Western backpackers on a quest for spirituality.

