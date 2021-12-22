Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021.
Any long-term effects? Parents ask questions on Covid-19 jabs for kids aged 5 to 11
The safety and efficacy of the vaccine were among questions raised by parents at a webinar last Saturday.
Woman, 48, dies after incident in forest near Upper Bukit Timah Road
The hiker was found motionless on Sunday afternoon and ST understands a concrete slab had fallen on her.
Making of a world champ: Shuttler Loh Kean Yew left his home, family, school to chase his dreams
There were three moments in Loh's life which convinced his mother that he could become a successful player.
Malaysian PM admits 'weaknesses' over flood response; 17 dead so far
Questions have been raised over whether bureaucratic foot-dragging delayed rescue operations.
S'poreans in Europe sticking to travel plans despite Omicron threat
They are taking precautions but do not plan to cut short their trips.
Omicron wave leads to surge in cases in Australia
PM Scott Morrison to hold emergency meeting on Wednesday with state and territory leaders to discuss Omicron.
More tests, vaccinations and help for hospitals but not lockdowns: Biden
The Omicron variant now accounts for three-quarters of new infections in the US.
900 users in Toa Payoh have Internet services affected after fibre cables cut
NetLink Trust says third-party contractor damaged some cables; services will likely be restored on Wednesday morning.
Financial help for struggling workers to continue till Dec 31 next year: MSF
The application window for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant has been extended by 12 months.
Wang Leehom divorce spat: War of words as seen in Wang's and Lee Jinglei's texts
Who said what: The explosive exchanges between the estranged couple.
