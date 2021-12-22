Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021.

Any long-term effects? Parents ask questions on Covid-19 jabs for kids aged 5 to 11

The safety and efficacy of the vaccine were among questions raised by parents at a webinar last Saturday.

Woman, 48, dies after incident in forest near Upper Bukit Timah Road

The hiker was found motionless on Sunday afternoon and ST understands a concrete slab had fallen on her.

Making of a world champ: Shuttler Loh Kean Yew left his home, family, school to chase his dreams

There were three moments in Loh's life which convinced his mother that he could become a successful player.

Malaysian PM admits 'weaknesses' over flood response; 17 dead so far

<p>epa09652236 A man (L) pushes a trolley cart with his son and belongings, as others family members carry a mattress, after floods struck Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam district, some 40km from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 December 2021. Flooding in Malaysia le

Questions have been raised over whether bureaucratic foot-dragging delayed rescue operations.

S'poreans in Europe sticking to travel plans despite Omicron threat

They are taking precautions but do not plan to cut short their trips.

Omicron wave leads to surge in cases in Australia

PM Scott Morrison to hold emergency meeting on Wednesday with state and territory leaders to discuss Omicron.

More tests, vaccinations and help for hospitals but not lockdowns: Biden

The Omicron variant now accounts for three-quarters of new infections in the US.

900 users in Toa Payoh have Internet services affected after fibre cables cut

NetLink Trust says third-party contractor damaged some cables; services will likely be restored on Wednesday morning. 

Financial help for struggling workers to continue till Dec 31 next year: MSF

The application window for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant has been extended by 12 months. 

Wang Leehom divorce spat: War of words as seen in Wang's and Lee Jinglei's texts

Who said what: The explosive exchanges between the estranged couple.

