Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 22.
First shipment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in S'pore on SIA flight from Brussels
It is the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Asia.
S'pore's sole Covid-19 case on Monday was tested before cruise trip, visited Southern Islands in group of 12
Raffles City, Ngee Ann City and Anchorpoint were also added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases.
Eyes to the sky to witness 'Christmas Star' - a close encounter between Jupiter and Saturn
The event, also known as the Great Conjunction or Christmas Star, fell coincidentally on the winter solstice.
WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
WHO said new tools to track the virus were working, even as a slew of countries imposed travel restrictions on Britain and South Africa.
Lighting up a downturn: A look back at 4 Orchard Road Christmas light-ups in recession years
The Orchard Road Christmas light-up has remained a bright spot in Singapore in spite of the hard times.
Singapore wants to be hub for vaccine transport, says Ong Ye Kung
It has the capabilities to do so, says Ong Ye Kung, with support of logistical and pharmaceutical firms.
S'pore job market shows signs for optimism in 2021 but some sectors will remain in doldrums: NTUC chief
Sectors such as healthcare, biotech and logistics should trend positively overall, said Ng Chee Meng.
Sip on farm-to-table drinks at a rooftop garden, grow sweet potatoes and more at these urban farming events
Urban farms in Singapore have come up with more ways to engage visitors as the travel drought stretches on.
Firms that took care of staff during Covid-19 pandemic picked as S'pore's best workplaces in 2020
Cadence Design Systems, Micron and DHL were among the winners at the awards ceremony organised by Great Place to Work.
Two RWS hotels ordered to suspend new bookings for a month after allowing large gatherings in rooms
The suspension for Beach Villas and Equarius Hotel will begin on Tuesday and last till Jan 21.