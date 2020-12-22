Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 22.

First shipment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in S'pore on SIA flight from Brussels

It is the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Asia.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's sole Covid-19 case on Monday was tested before cruise trip, visited Southern Islands in group of 12

Raffles City, Ngee Ann City and Anchorpoint were also added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE HERE

Eyes to the sky to witness 'Christmas Star' - a close encounter between Jupiter and Saturn

The event, also known as the Great Conjunction or Christmas Star, fell coincidentally on the winter solstice.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain

WHO said new tools to track the virus were working, even as a slew of countries imposed travel restrictions on Britain and South Africa.

READ MORE HERE

Lighting up a downturn: A look back at 4 Orchard Road Christmas light-ups in recession years

The Orchard Road Christmas light-up has remained a bright spot in Singapore in spite of the hard times.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore wants to be hub for vaccine transport, says Ong Ye Kung

It has the capabilities to do so, says Ong Ye Kung, with support of logistical and pharmaceutical firms.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore job market shows signs for optimism in 2021 but some sectors will remain in doldrums: NTUC chief

Sectors such as healthcare, biotech and logistics should trend positively overall, said Ng Chee Meng.

READ MORE HERE

Sip on farm-to-table drinks at a rooftop garden, grow sweet potatoes and more at these urban farming events

Urban farms in Singapore have come up with more ways to engage visitors as the travel drought stretches on.

READ MORE HERE

Firms that took care of staff during Covid-19 pandemic picked as S'pore's best workplaces in 2020

Cadence Design Systems, Micron and DHL were among the winners at the awards ceremony organised by Great Place to Work.

READ MORE HERE

Two RWS hotels ordered to suspend new bookings for a month after allowing large gatherings in rooms

The suspension for Beach Villas and Equarius Hotel will begin on Tuesday and last till Jan 21.

READ MORE HERE