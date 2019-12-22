Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 22.
Cooler weather helps Australian firefighters; PM Scott Morrison returns from holiday
More than 105 fires were still burning across New South Wales on Sunday, with 59 considered uncontained, although none were burning at the emergency level that a number were classed at on Saturday.
Businesses must now give debtors more time to settle up, courts should not be first port of call to recover debts
Mr Andy Lim, founder of GF+A Global which imports premium European tiles, said he gives his clients 60-day credit.
Sporting Singapore: Medals, top events, yes. But sports culture?
Debutants shone at this year's SEA Games. But how is Singapore doing in its goal to become a sporting nation? Insight finds out.
Singapore may be 1,000 years old, not just 700 as believed: Study
The discovery was made by Australian researcher Iain Sinclair, whose findings feature in a new publication launched this month.
Orphaned Vietnamese baby treated at Singapore's KK Hospital in 2017 dies, age 3
His fight for survival then had moved many Singaporeans to help him.
Making footprints, hopefully, amid testing times
Tensions and troubles seen elsewhere could well play out here too in a critical year ahead.
ST Causes Week 2019: Braving Everest cold to raise suicide awareness
he trek up to the Mount Everest base camp was also an opportunity to raise funds for the Samaritans of Singapore.
'Kill them all': How one politician ordered the Philippines' worst political massacre
A 761-page court verdict reveals how unchecked power led to the slaughter of 58 men and women in the war-ravaged, southern province of Maguindanao in 2009.
Life's best and worst of 2019
The Sunday Times weighs in on the good, the bad and the ugly of books, shows and albums this year.
JJ Lin performs first concert to 40,000 people at the National Stadium
He delivered crowd favourites, newer hits, as well as a few surprises specially for the Singapore audience.