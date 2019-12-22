Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 22.

Cooler weather helps Australian firefighters; PM Scott Morrison returns from holiday



A home is seen as smoke from the Grose Valley Fire rises in the distance in Bilpin, near Sydney, on Dec 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



More than 105 fires were still burning across New South Wales on Sunday, with 59 considered uncontained, although none were burning at the emergency level that a number were classed at on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Businesses must now give debtors more time to settle up, courts should not be first port of call to recover debts



Mr Andy Lim, founder of GF+A Global, in his showroom on Dec 19, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Mr Andy Lim, founder of GF+A Global which imports premium European tiles, said he gives his clients 60-day credit.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Singapore: Medals, top events, yes. But sports culture?



Singapore netballer Aqilah Andin playing in the SEA Games final with Malaysia’s players on Dec 2. Singapore lost this match, but with 947 gold medals in total, is the most successful nation per capita at the Games. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Debutants shone at this year's SEA Games. But how is Singapore doing in its goal to become a sporting nation? Insight finds out.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore may be 1,000 years old, not just 700 as believed: Study



Dr Iain Sinclair, who has been studying the Singapore Stone - a fragment of an ancient sandstone slab - suggested it could have been created at the beginning of the 11th century. PHOTOS: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE



The discovery was made by Australian researcher Iain Sinclair, whose findings feature in a new publication launched this month.

READ MORE HERE

Orphaned Vietnamese baby treated at Singapore's KK Hospital in 2017 dies, age 3



Loc Pham Duc Loc died on Dec 19 of infection while being treated in a Vietnam hospital.PHOTO: THAO NGUYEN/FACEBOOK



His fight for survival then had moved many Singaporeans to help him.

READ MORE HERE

Making footprints, hopefully, amid testing times

Tensions and troubles seen elsewhere could well play out here too in a critical year ahead.

READ MORE HERE

ST Causes Week 2019: Braving Everest cold to raise suicide awareness



(From left) Mr Mcrid Wang, Mr Enrico Viora, Mr Alhasan Alkaff, Ms Napath Lertpinyopast, Ms Soyena Dhakal and Mr Xavier Janssen on day two of their trek last month to the Mount Everest base camp. PHOTO: NUS BUSINESS SCHOOL



he trek up to the Mount Everest base camp was also an opportunity to raise funds for the Samaritans of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

'Kill them all': How one politician ordered the Philippines' worst political massacre



A Nov 24, 2009, file photo showing a police officer using banana leaves to cover bodies which they recovered from a hillside grave in Datu Ampatuan, Maguindanao province, in the southern Philippines. A Philippine court last Thursday found the scions of the Ampatuan political clan and their gunmen guilty of slaughtering 58 people. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



A 761-page court verdict reveals how unchecked power led to the slaughter of 58 men and women in the war-ravaged, southern province of Maguindanao in 2009.

READ MORE HERE

Life's best and worst of 2019

The Sunday Times weighs in on the good, the bad and the ugly of books, shows and albums this year.

READ MORE HERE

JJ Lin performs first concert to 40,000 people at the National Stadium



JJ Lin performing at the National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 7, 2019. He performs at Singapore's National Stadium on Dec 21 and 22, 2019.PHOTO: JJ LIN/INSTAGRAM



He delivered crowd favourites, newer hits, as well as a few surprises specially for the Singapore audience.

READ MORE HERE