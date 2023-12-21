Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2023

Man, 61, arrested after slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza; suspect among 4 people taken to hospital

The incident is believed to be linked to a dispute.

Relaxed rental occupancy cap likely to benefit landlords, tenant groups like students, workers

Tenants will have option of sharing a unit with more people and saving on rental costs.

The Gist 2023: The biggest housing stories in Singapore

Among them, a new classification for Housing Board flats, another round of property cooling measures, and Long Island.

ST Explains: How should you remit money to China?

New rules bar remittance companies from using non-bank and non-card channels such as third-party agents.

13-year-old Singaporean boy graduates from top Australian university with perfect GPA

Nathanael Koh plans to do a PhD in music composition next.

First batch of Primary 6 pupils sorted into secondary schools in three posting groups

More than 80 per cent of pupils were posted to a secondary school within their top three choices.

Local research on stomach cancer makes breakthrough in potential early detection

Doctors will be able to use genetic tests, including simple and inexpensive blood tests, to identify people who are at a very high risk.

Teen pregnancies and why kids don’t confide in us when they’re in trouble

As a society we have to go beyond the “blame and shame” culture and as parents we must learn to discipline our children without losing kindness, says the writer.

Taiwan election: Young voters angry about stagnant wages, soaring home prices

The youth vote could be a deciding factor in the Jan 13 election given how tight the race is becoming, experts said. 

