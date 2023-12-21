Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Man, 61, arrested after slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza; suspect among 4 people taken to hospital
Relaxed rental occupancy cap likely to benefit landlords, tenant groups like students, workers
Tenants will have option of sharing a unit with more people and saving on rental costs.
The Gist 2023: The biggest housing stories in Singapore
Among them, a new classification for Housing Board flats, another round of property cooling measures, and Long Island.
ST Explains: How should you remit money to China?
New rules bar remittance companies from using non-bank and non-card channels such as third-party agents.
13-year-old Singaporean boy graduates from top Australian university with perfect GPA
First batch of Primary 6 pupils sorted into secondary schools in three posting groups
More than 80 per cent of pupils were posted to a secondary school within their top three choices.
Local research on stomach cancer makes breakthrough in potential early detection
Doctors will be able to use genetic tests, including simple and inexpensive blood tests, to identify people who are at a very high risk.
Teen pregnancies and why kids don’t confide in us when they’re in trouble
As a society we have to go beyond the “blame and shame” culture and as parents we must learn to discipline our children without losing kindness, says the writer.
Taiwan election: Young voters angry about stagnant wages, soaring home prices
The youth vote could be a deciding factor in the Jan 13 election given how tight the race is becoming, experts said.