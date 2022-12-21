Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21

Updated
Published
33 min ago

Each S’porean household to get $300 CDC vouchers on Jan 3

Meanwhile, Singaporeans can donate the balance of their 2021 and 2022 CDC vouchers to a preferred charity.

Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to visit Washington on Wednesday in first trip abroad since war began

His visit could also include a stop at the White House, a US media outlet reported.

More heartland merchants adopt e-payments, go into e-commerce amid pandemic-driven digital push

93 per cent of heartland merchants have gone digital in the form of accepting e-payments.

Thai navy confirms 6 sailors dead after ship sinks

There were 105 sailors on board the HTMS Sukhothai, a corvette that went down on Sunday night during a storm.

Snapshot of Singapore residents’ health in 2021

The annual health report card for residents, the 2021 National Population Health Survey, was released on Tuesday. This is how people here fared.

More Singaporeans willing to seek help from mental health professionals during pandemic

Despite this, they remain more likely to seek help from informal networks than healthcare professionals.

Doc Talk: Saving lives through cancer screening is more complicated than you think

Embrace cancer screening as a personal health strategy, but be realistic about the pros and cons, says consultant medical oncologist Wong Seng Weng.

America vs WTO : the high costs of trashing trade rules

By not complying with the WTO’s ruling on its metal tariffs, the US risks unravelling a rules-based global system to the detriment of all, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

FTX, Zilingo, Theranos: How proper corporate governance could avert such business failures

Many of the corporate scandals over the years had something in common – a charismatic leader who led the company down the wrong path.

Football: Youngest Fandi son Iryan plays catch up with band of brothers

He was rejected by school teams twice, played rugby instead and now wants to be pro footballer.

