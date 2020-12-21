Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 21.

Singapore's first longitudinal study on kindergarten children shows home activities boost maths, language skills

The study followed 1,537 children from 80 preschools from kindergarten 1 to Primary 1.

Singaporeans 'behaving as if we are already in phase 3', as malls fill up with pre-Xmas crowds

This was despite the Government urging caution in the lead-up to phase three of Singapore's reopening on Dec 28.

3 Mandarin Orchard staff likely to have been infected in the past

"As they have recent travel history, it is likely that these are imported," said MOH.

'Frustrating' to have possibly caught Covid-19 while on SHN at Mandarin Orchard, says Briton

He and his wife had taken extra precautions including self-isolating at home in Britain before arriving in Singapore on Oct 26.

European neighbours restrict travel to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the new mutant strain of the coronavirus is "out of control".

ST Singaporean of the Year 2020: A year of growth and trials for Covid-19 front liners

Five people have been nominated to represent the army of people on the front lines of Covid-19 as The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year.

Why the pre-Covid normal is not good enough

That vaccines are now available is a relief, but in the haste to get back to the 'good old days', we risk failing to address yet again their troubling aspects, says Han Fook Kwang.

Singapore eateries gear up to manage crowds safely during festive season

Some restaurants are hiring more staff, while others are putting up more visual reminders on Covid-19 regulations.

Picking a pre-school: ST looks at the different options out there for families

Anchor operator or partner operator? Montessori or play-based learning? Childcare or kindergarten? There is certainly no lack of choice.

Threat from SolarWinds hack far from over, warn experts

Organisations in Singapore that use SolarWinds tools are not out of the woods - even though the CSA said last week that it did not believe Singapore was a target.

