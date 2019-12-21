Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 21.

Hands off Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese President Xi Jinping tells foreign countries

Mr Xi lavished praise on what he said was Macau's successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" governing framework.

NSF suffers cervical spine injury during SAF parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition

Mindef said his surgery proceeded without complications and his condition is currently stable.

Five tests that Singaporeans must pass to be a truly First World people

Singaporeans live in a First World city but have some very bad habits. To be a First World people, let's stop littering, be considerate and remember our basic manners.

URA offers sweeteners to Midpoint Orchard, Orchard OG and Faber House to join hands in redevelopment drive

The offer is to spur owners to redevelop as part of Singapore's plan to rejuvenate its most famous shopping belt.

Subscribers point to convenience for picking The Straits Times News Tablet

Many queue up for the new subscription deal as they find it value for money.

Can Raffles Hotel become a World Heritage Site?

Singapore Botanic Gardens is the Republic's only entry on Unesco's list of World Heritage Sites. Some think the Raffles Hotel should also be on the list.

Britain on track for Jan 31 Brexit as PM Boris Johnson wins vote on deal

This is the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union by Jan 31 after his landslide victory.

ST Causes Week 2019: Home-grown way to meet food needs

Dr Lim Jia Yang's four-year-old "mini farm" is made up of a special pump, PVC pipes and a tank with fishes.

Dramatic holiday in Thailand for couple who were burgled after their engagement

It was meant to be a dream getaway etched in her mind for how her boyfriend stole her heart with an engagement ring.

The Jaguar I-Pace electrifies as The Straits Times Car of the Year 2019

Jaguar's electric I-Pace changes the game in the crossover genre, beating this year's runner-up Porsche 911 by just one point.

