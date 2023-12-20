Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Early baggage facility at Changi Airport’s T2 now fully automated
More travellers are checking in bags early – more than three hours before their flight departs.
At least $314,000 lost to fake buyer phishing scams since early December: Police
After agreeing to the sale of the items, the victims would receive a malicious URL link or QR code.
No changes to the CPF OA rate but there are other ways to get higher returns on CPF savings
What are some other instruments that CPF members can invest their OA savings in to earn higher returns?
Vapes: Singapore to boost enforcement at Changi Airport and other checkpoints
There will be more checks at public hot spots, such as shopping centres, as well as at public entertainment outlets such as bars.
'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims brave freezing night
The quake has killed at least 127 people – mostly in impoverished Gansu – and injured hundreds of others.
Starting a start-up: From hotel manager to growing mushrooms in a spare bedroom
Among the mushrooms that Fogo Fungi has produced are pink oyster mushrooms, which are said to taste like bacon, and lion’s mane mushrooms, which have a lobster-like texture and flavour.
Secondary 1 posting: Parents’ response matters more than we realise
Even a good school can be a poor fit. Better to focus on the things we can control as parents, says the writer.
Man admits swinging drunken friend to the ground outside club; victim died from head injury
Jason Ong Bing Qi left her lying motionless on the ground without checking her condition.
2023 in Photos: War, triumph and disaster
Why cold symptoms are worse at night and what you can do
There are several home remedies that can help improve cough and cold symptoms at night.