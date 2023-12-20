Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Early baggage facility at Changi Airport’s T2 now fully automated

More travellers are checking in bags early – more than three hours before their flight departs.

READ MORE HERE

At least $314,000 lost to fake buyer phishing scams since early December: Police

After agreeing to the sale of the items, the victims would receive a malicious URL link or QR code.

READ MORE HERE

No changes to the CPF OA rate but there are other ways to get higher returns on CPF savings

What are some other instruments that CPF members can invest their OA savings in to earn higher returns?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Vapes: Singapore to boost enforcement at Changi Airport and other checkpoints

There will be more checks at public hot spots, such as shopping centres, as well as at public entertainment outlets such as bars. 

READ MORE HERE

'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims brave freezing night

The quake has killed at least 127 people – mostly in impoverished Gansu – and injured hundreds of others.

READ MORE HERE

Starting a start-up: From hotel manager to growing mushrooms in a spare bedroom

Among the mushrooms that Fogo Fungi has produced are pink oyster mushrooms, which are said to taste like bacon, and lion’s mane mushrooms, which have a lobster-like texture and flavour.

READ MORE HERE

Secondary 1 posting: Parents’ response matters more than we realise

Even a good school can be a poor fit. Better to focus on the things we can control as parents, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits swinging drunken friend to the ground outside club; victim died from head injury

Jason Ong Bing Qi left her lying motionless on the ground without checking her condition.

READ MORE HERE

2023 in Photos: War, triumph and disaster

Here are 50 pictures that captured the year.

READ MORE HERE

Why cold symptoms are worse at night and what you can do

There are several home remedies that can help improve cough and cold symptoms at night.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top