Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Malaysia PM Anwar gets Parliament’s backing in confidence vote
Supermajority backing allows Mr Anwar’s government to make constitutional amendments.
Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges: US Capitol riot panel
The committee urged the Justice Department to pursue the former president on at least three charges.
F&B among S’pore sectors on the rebound as Covid-19 wanes, but challenges remain for 2023
While the reopening has boosted growth in the aviation and consumer-facing sectors in 2022, some segments have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO
FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried to agree to US extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing
Bankman-Fried rode a boom in the value of bitcoin and other digital assets to become a billionaire several times over until FTX collapsed last month after a wave of withdrawals.
Search for victims of landslide in Malaysia continues
Soft ground and mud as deep as 16m are making it difficult for rescuers to carry out their work.
PAP might have lost battle with pro-communists if not for ex-MP Chan Chee Seng: PM Lee
Mr Chan, a former senior parliamentary secretary and pioneer member of the PAP, died on Saturday evening aged 90.
Singapore should ban cigarettes for those born after 2010
The elusive goal of a tobacco-free Republic means fresh thinking to stem smoking might be needed, say writers Jeremy Lim and Elliot Eu.
Covid-19-battered Guangzhou crawls back to life
The provincial capital of Guangdong was among the earliest in China to ease harsh pandemic restrictions.
World Cup: $1,000 for an Argentina jersey? Demand for champions’ attire sends prices soaring
La Albiceleste’s blue-and-white home jersey is sold out in most online and physical stores in Singapore following Argentina's World Cup win.