Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20

US President Donald Trump impeached and sparring begins over Senate showdown



Taking a defiant stand at a rally in Michigan just after the vote on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said: "We did nothing wrong." PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE





Hours after his impeachment, Democrats and Republicans turned to sparring over when and how to conduct the upcoming trial in the Senate, which is likely to go in Mr Trump's favour.

READ MORE HERE

Police NSF accused of insulting woman's modesty at HQ of Police K-9 Unit



A police full-time national serviceman allegedly placed his phone at the top of a cubicle door in a woman's toilet, with its camera lens pointing towards a woman, at the headquarters of the Police K-9 Unit in Mowbray Road. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



A police full-time national serviceman has been hauled to court for allegedly placing his phone at the top of a cubicle door in a woman's toilet, with its camera lens pointing towards a woman.

READ MORE HERE

Ring of fire: Australian state declares emergency as wildfires approach Sydney



Burnt trees seen after a bush fire in Mount Weison in Blue Mountains, on Dec 18, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The state of New South Wales declared its second state of emergency in two months with temperatures set to soar above 40 deg C and nearly 100 bushfires burning throughout the state.

READ MORE HERE

New Year countdown event at Marina Bay area to feature 90min-long musical with fireworks and 500 drones



Light projections on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel during a media preview of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



They are among the many performances at the 15th edition of Singapore's biggest countdown event - the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Pasir Ris trail opens as part of National Heritage Board move to bring heritage to the heartland



The trail includes landmarks like the fishing pond in Pasir Ris Town Park. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The trail includes such landmarks as Sakya Tenphel Ling, one of the first Tibetan Buddhist temples in South-east Asia, and Singapore's only commercial saltwater fishing pond in Pasir Ris Town Park.

READ MORE HERE

Seng Ian Hao and Seng Ing Le: Brother and sister's invention makes life safer for the elderly



From left: Seng Ing Le, 13, and Seng Ian Hao, 15, with the QaneBrella - a two-in-one walking cane cum umbrella - and a walking stick fitted with the Qanemate, a clip that secures the walking aid to a railing or table to prevent it from falling over. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



They are the co-inventors behind the patented walking stick holder Qanemate. More than 1,000 of the devices have been given out in Singapore and overseas in places such as Japan, Britain and Finland.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong and Macau: Same system, different outcomes



Macau (above), sees barely any street protests, much less large-scale ones. In contrast, Hong Kong has, in the past six months, been rocked by often-violent protests sparked by an extradition Bill that has since been withdrawn. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Both have more liberties than mainland cities but face their own societal and economic issues.

READ MORE HERE

How sick woman can access funds: CPF Board



The CPF Board said the appeal by the single mother to withdraw her CPF on medical grounds will be re-assessed once her doctor is able to certify that she meets the medical criteria. PHOTO: ST FILE



A single mother who sought to access her Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings on medical grounds may reapply to do so once her doctor has certified that she meets the medical criteria, said the CPF Board.

READ MORE HERE

Food Picks: Where to find Singapore's happiest prata maker



Prata from Chindamani Indian Food Stall in Serangoon North. ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN



The smiley young man does a little dance when he stretches the dough for the prata. But all the dancing in the world would not move me, if the prata were not good, says food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Eight things to know about Japan's Takumi Minamino, the first Asian to sign for Liverpool



Japanese international Takumi Minamino is the first Asian to sign for Liverpool. PHOTO: AP



Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool for a reported fee of £7.25 million (S$12.9 million) from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

READ MORE HERE