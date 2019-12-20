Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20

US President Donald Trump impeached and sparring begins over Senate showdown
Hours after his impeachment, Democrats and Republicans turned to sparring over when and how to conduct the upcoming trial in the Senate, which is likely to go in Mr Trump's favour.
Police NSF accused of insulting woman's modesty at HQ of Police K-9 Unit
A police full-time national serviceman has been hauled to court for allegedly placing his phone at the top of a cubicle door in a woman's toilet, with its camera lens pointing towards a woman.
Ring of fire: Australian state declares emergency as wildfires approach Sydney
The state of New South Wales declared its second state of emergency in two months with temperatures set to soar above 40 deg C and nearly 100 bushfires burning throughout the state.
New Year countdown event at Marina Bay area to feature 90min-long musical with fireworks and 500 drones
They are among the many performances at the 15th edition of Singapore's biggest countdown event - the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020.
Pasir Ris trail opens as part of National Heritage Board move to bring heritage to the heartland
The trail includes such landmarks as Sakya Tenphel Ling, one of the first Tibetan Buddhist temples in South-east Asia, and Singapore's only commercial saltwater fishing pond in Pasir Ris Town Park.
Seng Ian Hao and Seng Ing Le: Brother and sister's invention makes life safer for the elderly
They are the co-inventors behind the patented walking stick holder Qanemate. More than 1,000 of the devices have been given out in Singapore and overseas in places such as Japan, Britain and Finland.
Hong Kong and Macau: Same system, different outcomes
Both have more liberties than mainland cities but face their own societal and economic issues.
How sick woman can access funds: CPF Board
A single mother who sought to access her Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings on medical grounds may reapply to do so once her doctor has certified that she meets the medical criteria, said the CPF Board.
Food Picks: Where to find Singapore's happiest prata maker
The smiley young man does a little dance when he stretches the dough for the prata. But all the dancing in the world would not move me, if the prata were not good, says food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.
Football: Eight things to know about Japan's Takumi Minamino, the first Asian to sign for Liverpool
Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool for a reported fee of £7.25 million (S$12.9 million) from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.