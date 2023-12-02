Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Might as well put the cord blood in my fridge’: Parents slam Cordlife for lapses, unclear e-mails
Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses
Gaza health officials said Israeli air strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others.
J-pop duo Yoasobi fans’ phone numbers, e-mail addresses leaked online during Ticketmaster sale
Buyers were directed to other fans' purchase carts when they tried to pay for their tickets.
Foreigners entering Malaysia from Dec 1 must submit digital arrival card
All the lonely people: Tackling social isolation among older Singaporeans
While it may not be seen as a pressing health need, social isolation is a major risk in super-ageing Singapore.
World leaders pledge action, cash at UN climate talks
During the two-day World Climate Action Summit at COP28, world leaders will spell out their actions to tackle climate change.
Wet weather expected to continue until mid-December
Thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons, and may extend into the night on several days.
NUS research centre to lead South-east Asia’s efforts in heat health and productivity
Research and efforts to mitigate extreme heat will be crucial in the face of rising temperatures.
Maker of Tiger Beer shifts gears amid rising costs, rising competition
APB Singapore retrenched 33 employees this week as part of a larger strategy to stay competitive.
Return of ex-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, Taiwan opposition KMT’s ‘strongest hen’
Mr Han’s popularity makes him crucial in helping to drum up support for KMT and its presidential candidate Mr Hou Yu-ih.