Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2023

‘Might as well put the cord blood in my fridge’: Parents slam Cordlife for lapses, unclear e-mails

Some are still confused if they are among those whose cord blood units were damaged.

Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses

Gaza health officials said Israeli air strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others.

J-pop duo Yoasobi fans’ phone numbers, e-mail addresses leaked online during Ticketmaster sale

Buyers were directed to other fans' purchase carts when they tried to pay for their tickets.

Foreigners entering Malaysia from Dec 1 must submit digital arrival card

The MDAC should be completed within three days before arrival in Malaysia.

All the lonely people: Tackling social isolation among older Singaporeans

While it may not be seen as a pressing health need, social isolation is a major risk in super-ageing Singapore.

World leaders pledge action, cash at UN climate talks

During the two-day World Climate Action Summit at COP28, world leaders will spell out their actions to tackle climate change.

Wet weather expected to continue until mid-December

Thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons, and may extend into the night on several days.

NUS research centre to lead South-east Asia’s efforts in heat health and productivity

Research and efforts to mitigate extreme heat will be crucial in the face of rising temperatures.

Maker of Tiger Beer shifts gears amid rising costs, rising competition

APB Singapore retrenched 33 employees this week as part of a larger strategy to stay competitive.

Return of ex-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu, Taiwan opposition KMT’s ‘strongest hen’

Mr Han’s popularity makes him crucial in helping to drum up support for KMT and its presidential candidate Mr Hou Yu-ih.

