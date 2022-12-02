Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 2.

Malaysian PM Anwar’s Cabinet picks set to be unveiled for swearing-in on Saturday

The need to ensure key ministries are up and running means he will have to hand in a list of names before the King leaves the country late on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Japan stun Spain with 2-1 victory but both reach last 16; Germany crash out

Japan, who have never progressed beyond the first knockout round, will face Croatia in the last 16. Spain will meet Morocco.

READ MORE HERE

CPF Basic Healthcare Sum to rise to $68,500 from next year

Those who are 66 and above in 2023 will see no change to their Basic Healthcare Sum.

READ MORE HERE

Shift in China’s Covid-19 approach could embolden protesters in future

China’s about-turn on zero-Covid-19 shows how strident demonstrators had forced the central government to make changes.

READ MORE HERE

Section 377A: Repeal was respectful but is talking about sexual orientation still taboo?

Singaporeans have to update their mindsets to accept the LGBTQ as a legitimate minority group and treat them with respect. But the community too must also be respectful of mainstream norms, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Johor taking steps to ease congestion at Causeway, Menteri Besar Onn says

Installing more electronic gates for travellers on foot and upgrading traffic lanes are some measures being considered.

READ MORE HERE

More to Jack Ma’s mysterious reappearance than meets the eye

Reports of his quiet lifestyle in Tokyo have emerged just as Beijing appears to be releasing its regulatory chokehold on the tech sector, says writer Christian Le Miere.

READ MORE HERE

Thundery showers expected first half December; mercury will hit 34 deg C on a few days

Parts of the island may experience short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: What makes a World Cup football chant iconic?

We break down popular cheers like Ole, Ole, Ole to help you find out.

READ MORE HERE

Socialite Kim Lim split from second husband after two months because he sometimes ‘lost control’

The couple wed in February, on the auspicious date of 22/2/22.

READ MORE HERE

