Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 2.
Malaysian PM Anwar’s Cabinet picks set to be unveiled for swearing-in on Saturday
The need to ensure key ministries are up and running means he will have to hand in a list of names before the King leaves the country late on Saturday.
World Cup: Japan stun Spain with 2-1 victory but both reach last 16; Germany crash out
Japan, who have never progressed beyond the first knockout round, will face Croatia in the last 16. Spain will meet Morocco.
CPF Basic Healthcare Sum to rise to $68,500 from next year
Shift in China’s Covid-19 approach could embolden protesters in future
China’s about-turn on zero-Covid-19 shows how strident demonstrators had forced the central government to make changes.
Section 377A: Repeal was respectful but is talking about sexual orientation still taboo?
Singaporeans have to update their mindsets to accept the LGBTQ as a legitimate minority group and treat them with respect. But the community too must also be respectful of mainstream norms, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Johor taking steps to ease congestion at Causeway, Menteri Besar Onn says
Installing more electronic gates for travellers on foot and upgrading traffic lanes are some measures being considered.
More to Jack Ma’s mysterious reappearance than meets the eye
Reports of his quiet lifestyle in Tokyo have emerged just as Beijing appears to be releasing its regulatory chokehold on the tech sector, says writer Christian Le Miere.
Thundery showers expected first half December; mercury will hit 34 deg C on a few days
Parts of the island may experience short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.