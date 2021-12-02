Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 2, 2021.

Most HDB flat owners to pay more in property taxes next year: Iras

Iras will be revising the annual value of HDB flats in line with increase in market rentals.

South Korea reports first 5 Omicron cases, mandates 10-day quarantine for travellers

A couple tested positive for the variant after arriving last week from Nigeria, followed by 2 family members and a friend.

1,324 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; ICU utilisation rate up at 59.7%

Eight people aged between 59 and 86 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

SPH Media Trust launches with mission for ST and media titles to be trusted source of news

SMT's interim chief executive officer Patrick Daniel said the aim was to grow the business to become financially sustainable.

SPH Media Trust launch: Amid change, staying true to ST's mission

The focus is clear: serving audiences here and beyond with reliable news and content they trust, says Warren Fernandez.

Girl, 3, suffers deep cut on face after attack by pet peacock in Serangoon

The girl had stopped outside a house to look at the peacock when it charged out and attacked her.

Most Sengkang residents polled support resignation of MP Raeesah Khan

They say her action of lying to Parliament had eroded the trust of people.

All clear for Malaysia's coast-to-coast rail link after impasse resolved

Official sources said an agreement will be inked on Thursday to proceed with a revised northern alignment.

Lessons from Sudan for Myanmar's top brass?

There are some cues for Asean too in the African Union's firm nudge to Sudan, says Ravi Velloor.

Private tutoring firms in China venture into coffee, clothing businesses following govt ban

Hundreds of teachers from one firm are selling farm produce such as eggs, fruits and meat on live stream.

