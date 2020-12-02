Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 2.
Moderna seeking HSA approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore
If all goes well, the first batch of vaccines could arrive as early as this month.
German chipmaker Infineon to make Singapore its first global hub to embed AI in all job roles
More than 1,000 employees here will be upskilled, with about 25 unique AI projects to be deployed.
Brr, it's cold outside: Rainy days ahead, with temperatures to dip to 22 deg C
Showers are forecast on most days in the next two weeks due to prevailing north-east monsoon conditions.
Authorities must show no shortcuts were taken in making Covid-19 vaccines: Panel
Any mistake may add to the fear that people may have, and erode their confidence in the reliability of vaccines, said an expert.
Issue not about gazetting Oxley Road house, but profiting from redevelopment, says PM Lee in TOC libel suit
PM Lee tells hearing he was the only one who was prepared not to benefit financially from the property.
Cleaner who works at Changi Airport T3 transit area is S'pore's sole Covid-19 community case
She was asymptomatic when tested.
Is the future of money spelt CBDC?
CBDC. Get used to that acronym because you're going to see a lot more of it. CBDC stands for "central bank digital currency". How would it work?
Lien Foundation steps up drive to make pre-school inclusive for kids with different learning needs
It is funding a three-year pilot programme in a bid to bridge the pre-school and early intervention sectors.
Get up & flex: Beware of muscle mass loss from being cooped up at home
Being sedentary, especially during the pandemic, can lead to the loss of muscle mass and function.
Marina Bay to be lit by a different sort of light show for the New Year
Instead of the bright blooms of fireworks, this year's end-of-year celebrations at Marina Bay will feature 60 moving beams of light.