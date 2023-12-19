Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 19, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS suspends use of non-bank and non-card channels for remittances to China
Family offices in Singapore to face tougher screening measures
Already, family office applicants who establish a private bank account in Singapore will face know your customer and anti-money laundering checks.
Singapore hotel industry making room for more ‘bleisure’ travellers in 2024
Death toll from quake in China’s Gansu province rises to 86
The quake struck in China’s north-west Gansu province near the border with Qinghai province.
Jail, caning for man in S'pore’s first conviction for importing cannabis edibles
Muhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi, 32, was also charged with growing cannabis plants in his Bedok flat.
7 religious organisations renew leases under new land pricing framework
These groups paid about 47 per cent less than those awarded new sites between 2019 and 2020.
Must we lose convenience to stay safe from phishing scams?
The Shared Responsibility Framework will get lax banks and telcos to compensate victims of scams, but we should also try to make life easier for customers, says the writer.
New funeral services and columbarium complex planned in Mandai Avenue
NEA will conduct an environmental impact assessment and feasibility study before finalising plans.
SIA to launch direct flights between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport in June 2024
The non-stop flights will operate five times a week with Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900 aircraft.