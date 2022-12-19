Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 19

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

World Cup: Lionel Messi gets his fairy-tale ending

The 35-year-old icon claims his first World Cup in his last match on the stage.

World Cup: Argentina fulfil ‘destiny’ to be crowned champions after beating France 4-2 on penalties

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick while Lionel Messi bagged a double, leaving France and Argentina inseparable after 120 minutes of play.

Refurbished park, elevated pathways in Jurong West from 2024 as modern industrial district takes shape

The district was touted as “the industrial park of the future” when it was announced by then Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat at Budget 2016.

Landslide off Genting caused by underground water, says Public Works Department

Initial investigations showed there were two slope failures at the location, which happened within 20 to 30 minutes apart.

Anwar set to win confidence vote, but two-thirds majority will be a close call

The Malaysian parliament opens for the first time today after last month's general elections created a new government led by Mr Anwar.

Fears of recession roil markets

The fear now is that the Fed’s stubbornness in sticking to a 2 per cent inflation target might send the US and global economy into a deep recession in 2023, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

Former PAP MP Chan Chee Seng dies, aged 90

Mr Chan was in politics from 1957 to 1984 and was a long-serving MP of the Jalan Besar ward, which he held for over 20 years.

S'pore could see at least 9 new hotels in next two years as tourists return, room rates rise

Hotel owners are jostling to capture demand now that tourists and corporate travellers are returning here after two years of pandemic restrictions.

As China opens the floodgates, we’ve finally been hit by the Covid-19 tsunami

The prospects of a bleak winter notwithstanding, people are choosing to bask in the euphoria of freedom finally, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

Zouk mosaic basin among 3 ‘missing’ iconic works of art rehomed in S’pore

Artist Delia Prvacki's work Water, Starry Night has been moved from Zouk in Jiak Kim Street to Rochester Commons.

