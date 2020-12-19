Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 19.

Taxi drivers to get extra $300 a month in rental relief from Singapore taxi firms

Including the separate payouts that the Government has announced, they will receive a total of almost $5,000 in the first half of next year.

Over 400 attend biggest live concert since circuit breaker

Everyone in the audience had to have a negative Covid-19 test result before they were allowed into the venue.

30 and under: Young Singaporeans to watch

The Straits Times celebrates 30 young change-makers from diverse backgrounds who are making a difference in their respective fields.

30 and under: Young Asians to watch

The Straits Times highlights 30 go-getters in Asia who have a gamut of achievements under their belt.

Porsche Taycan is The Straits Times Car of the Year 2020

The first electric car from the German marque was voted best in seven out of nine categories.

Man charged with murder of S'porean teen Felicia Teo: 4 other missing persons cases

Here are four other unsolved missing persons cases.

Police investigating youth who trespassed into white rhino enclosure at Singapore Zoo

Videos show the man doing a backflip inside the enclosure before leaping over the barricade.

Singapore start-ups find solutions to give waste a new lease of life

Road construction material, beer and energy - these are some things that they are looking to produce as they reuse or recycle waste.

20 words & phrases that defined 2020: Circuit breaker

This was the year that the term circuit breaker took on a new meaning for Singaporeans.

Giving thanks over 12 days of Christmas

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there is much to be grateful for this year, and we should do so, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.

