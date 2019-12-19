Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 19

'Defend democracy': Nancy Pelosi calls Trump 'ongoing threat' in impeachment debate
As the debate unfolded, Trump on Twitter called the proceedings "AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA" and on his party.
Policy to withhold PSLE result slips when school fees not paid should be reviewed: Ong Ye Kung
The Education Minister made the point in an e-mail to artist Terence Tan, who had earlier this month submitted a petition calling for the removal of what the ministry had said was a "longstanding practice".
The Straits Times News Tablet subscription plan officially available for purchase
Readers can go online to stsub.sg/tab to buy their new subscription plans at an introductory price of $24.90 a month, with a two-year contract.
Just 1 in 4 here sees need for migrant workers despite labour shortage
But Singaporeans have a more positive view of migrant workers than other nations surveyed.
Former Malaysian PM Najib got kickbacks from 1MDB bonds, says US Securities Commission
The SEC said this in a "cease and desist order" for proceedings against Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner, after he made a settlement offer for the charges against him.
Not offence to use phones while crossing roads, pedestrians should avoid it for own safety: Police
The police was responding to rumours circulating online that pedestrians who use their phones while crossing roads can be fined up to $1,000.
Wet weather drives up prices of green leafy vegetables from Malaysia
In particular, the price of choy sum and bok choy from Johor Baru and Cameron Highlands has shot up by 80 per cent, say wholesalers.
Stop sharing videos of fatal SLE crash as 'it is like killing the man multiple times', say some observers
But some argue it could hasten the process of justice, and be a useful deterrent for motorists as it highlights the stark reality of dangers on the road.
Four families sold their homes to cook for the needy
Four good friends came together in 2013 to cook and distribute free meals every week to 100 needy residents living in Chinatown.
Singapore to host US$1 million major e-sports title Dota 2 for the first time next June
Dota 2 is a five-on-five multiplayer online battle arena game and one of the most popular and lucrative e-sports titles in the world, averaging about 400,000 monthly players globally.