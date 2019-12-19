Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 19

'Defend democracy': Nancy Pelosi calls Trump 'ongoing threat' in impeachment debate



A man takes photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a jumbotron outside ABC News studios in New York. PHOTO: REUTERS



As the debate unfolded, Trump on Twitter called the proceedings "AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA" and on his party.

Policy to withhold PSLE result slips when school fees not paid should be reviewed: Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that he will speak on the matter of withholding PSLE result slips when school fees are not paid in Parliament next year. PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR, ST FILE



The Education Minister made the point in an e-mail to artist Terence Tan, who had earlier this month submitted a petition calling for the removal of what the ministry had said was a "longstanding practice".

The Straits Times News Tablet subscription plan officially available for purchase



Readers can go online to stsub.sg/tab to buy their new subscription plans at an introductory price of $24.90 a month, with a two-year contract. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Readers can go online to stsub.sg/tab to buy their new subscription plans at an introductory price of $24.90 a month, with a two-year contract.

Just 1 in 4 here sees need for migrant workers despite labour shortage



Sixty per cent of those surveyed here felt that migrant workers should not receive the same pay benefits as local workers, the highest share out of the four nations surveyed. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



But Singaporeans have a more positive view of migrant workers than other nations surveyed.

Former Malaysian PM Najib got kickbacks from 1MDB bonds, says US Securities Commission



In a photo taken on Dec 3, 2019, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. PHOTO: REUTERS



The SEC said this in a "cease and desist order" for proceedings against Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner, after he made a settlement offer for the charges against him.

Not offence to use phones while crossing roads, pedestrians should avoid it for own safety: Police



Pedestrians were reminded to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads and to obey traffic signs and rules. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The police was responding to rumours circulating online that pedestrians who use their phones while crossing roads can be fined up to $1,000.

Wet weather drives up prices of green leafy vegetables from Malaysia



A file photo shows a vegetable seller getting his vegetables ready for sale at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre. ST FILE PHOTO



In particular, the price of choy sum and bok choy from Johor Baru and Cameron Highlands has shot up by 80 per cent, say wholesalers.

Stop sharing videos of fatal SLE crash as 'it is like killing the man multiple times', say some observers



The accident happened on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Upper Thomson exit. PHOTO: STOMP



But some argue it could hasten the process of justice, and be a useful deterrent for motorists as it highlights the stark reality of dangers on the road.

Four families sold their homes to cook for the needy



Mummy Yummy staff who are also family members of the founders, (from far left) Ms Cheng Yihui, 28, Mr Chan Guo Xiong, 35, and Ms Ang Hwee Shi, 25, with dishes they serve at their vegetarian restaurant at 20 Jalan Pari Burong in Bedok. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Four good friends came together in 2013 to cook and distribute free meals every week to 100 needy residents living in Chinatown.

Singapore to host US$1 million major e-sports title Dota 2 for the first time next June



(From left) Mr Shuntaro Tanaka, director, Dentsu's Content Business Design Center, One Esports CEO Carlos Alimurung, PGL CEO Silviu Stroie and Singapore Tourism Board executive director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development Jean Ng, posing with Dota 2 cosplayers at the Parkroyal on Beach Road hotel on Dec 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



Dota 2 is a five-on-five multiplayer online battle arena game and one of the most popular and lucrative e-sports titles in the world, averaging about 400,000 monthly players globally.

