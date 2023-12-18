Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Visible progress of upcoming RTS Link draws S’porean, Malaysian buyers to JB properties
The heightened interest in properties near the RTS Link terminus in Bukit Chagar is evident.
On the right track: How the JB-Singapore RTS Link is taking shape
Find out how the 4km-long rail shuttle service, set to be ready by end-2026, is taking shape.
SBS Transit to launch bicycle village at Punggol MRT station by end-2024
The transport operator is tying up with partners to improve first- and last-mile connectivity to the rail network, to get Singaporeans to rely less on private cars, said chief executive Jeffrey Sim.
New park planned for Queenstown likely to affect Special Operations Command base
The planned park incorporates space currently occupied by the Alexandra-Queensway Park Connector, as well as a stretch of mature trees next to HDB blocks in Queen’s Close.
Public Defender’s Office marks one year of access to justice for those who need it most
Digital banks gear up for expansion in 2024 amid macro headwinds, increased competition
Digital banks said that they have built their infrastructure from scratch and are unencumbered by legacy technology.
Free rice, free ride plus pocket money for joining political rally in Indonesia
Rent-a-crowd services have become the norm as candidates try to show they are popular and important.
SOS signs found on killed hostages hideout, Israeli military says
The military distributed photographs of the white cloth signs written in red, likely with leftover food.
To be a true Mid-East peacemaker, China needs to walk the talk
As a major global power with big stakes in the region’s stability, China remains reluctant to do more than offer supportive statements on the Gaza war, says Lim Min Zhang.
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, condemns US for raising tensions
The missile was launched towards the sea off North Korea’s east coast, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.