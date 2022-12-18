Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Rush to pay for renovations, home items and weddings before Jan 1 GST hike

Businesses are also bracing for price hikes from their suppliers.

READ MORE HERE

Landslide hit Malaysia campsite near Genting: What we know so far

A look at how the disaster unfolded, through an analysis of photos and videos.

READ MORE HERE

Christmas to cost more this year, as inflation bites

Prices of festive goodies, catering have risen by up to 19% due to inflation, supply issues.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

SilkAir crash anniversary: Mother who lost son on flight MI185 never changed her mobile number

A part of her still hopes for a miracle as it's the number he would call to check on her.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: France and Argentina poised to play out a high-stakes spectacle in final

The final will be the 4th time the two have played in a World Cup match, but only the second in a knockout game.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Croatia wear down fatigued Morocco to win third place

Orsic’s late first-half strike settles the contest after Dari cancels out Gvardiol’s opener for the European side.

READ MORE HERE

New hawker centre is first such facility in Sembawang in 30 years

Stalls offer items under $3.50 and discounts are available for various cardholders.

READ MORE HERE

4 property trends to watch in 2023

Real estate is set to stay attractive to investors as a safe-haven asset.

READ MORE HERE

Puncture-proof tyres made from plastic bottles tested in Singapore

The tyres are puncture-proof because they do not use pressurised air to stay in shape.

READ MORE HERE

Look back at 2022: 22 lifestyle trends that shaped this year of resets, returns and renewal

From the arts and wellness to parenting and food, here is a look at what happened in the year.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top