Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Rush to pay for renovations, home items and weddings before Jan 1 GST hike
Landslide hit Malaysia campsite near Genting: What we know so far
Christmas to cost more this year, as inflation bites
Prices of festive goodies, catering have risen by up to 19% due to inflation, supply issues.
SilkAir crash anniversary: Mother who lost son on flight MI185 never changed her mobile number
A part of her still hopes for a miracle as it's the number he would call to check on her.
World Cup: France and Argentina poised to play out a high-stakes spectacle in final
The final will be the 4th time the two have played in a World Cup match, but only the second in a knockout game.
World Cup: Croatia wear down fatigued Morocco to win third place
Orsic’s late first-half strike settles the contest after Dari cancels out Gvardiol’s opener for the European side.
New hawker centre is first such facility in Sembawang in 30 years
4 property trends to watch in 2023
Puncture-proof tyres made from plastic bottles tested in Singapore
The tyres are puncture-proof because they do not use pressurised air to stay in shape.
Look back at 2022: 22 lifestyle trends that shaped this year of resets, returns and renewal
From the arts and wellness to parenting and food, here is a look at what happened in the year.