Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 18.
Not getting Covid-19 vaccine puts all at greater risk: Experts
A Covid-19 vaccination is not risk-free but the risk is small, said experts.
Covid-19 vaccine: Why some groups, including those with severe allergies, should wait
Pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and kids are among these groups.
US panel recommends emergency approval of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant an emergency use authorisation for the vaccine soon.
Singaporeans cheer hawker culture's entry into Unesco's heritage list
They said the inscription on the cultural heritage list is overdue and well-deserved.
Singapore's hawker culture on Unesco list: How effects of Covid-19 have upped the game
The Government has pledged to keep hawker culture vibrant, but the pandemic is also aiding this effort.
NUS to step up measures to tackle sexual misconduct and tighten internal processes
The university plans to develop a sexual misconduct policy that applies to both staff and students.
IPS study finds low digital literacy level in S'pore; 6 in 10 respondents believed false info
More than two-thirds of respondents also trusted a "news article" that the IPS had manipulated for the study.
Next-gen Aster 30 missile system now deployed, boosting Singapore's air defence network
The ground-based system has been conducting round-the-clock operations since August.
N-level results: Student with chronic disorder, another who lost his mum push on to pass exams
Xander Ng lost his mother to cancer and Nuraini Mohamed Faizal was diagnosed with a disorder in 2017.
Football: Former Lions skipper Nazri Nasir, 49, suffers mild stroke
The Young Lions head coach had been admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a medical procedure.