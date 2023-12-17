Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2023

Parental allowance: How much do Singaporeans give each month?

The survey aimed to find out how attitudes towards giving money to parents have changed over the generations. It polled Gen Zers, millennials, and Gen Xers.

Ash from Semakau Landfill could be used to reclaim land for mega Tuas Port project

Some 10 million cubic m of landfill waste could be excavated, about 35 per cent of Semakau’s capacity.

Indian Customs on alert for travellers recruited at airports including Changi to smuggle gold

The couriers risk breaking the law in India when they do not declare the gold they are carrying in.

All 12 SIA A380s back in the skies amid post-pandemic travel rebound

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline’s fleet consisted of 19 A380s; seven of them were retired in November 2020.

Man left $8m house to charity and not relatives

But the donation in the will hit a roadblock because the stated charity no longer existed in that name.

Singapore, Japan to pursue deeper ties in digital and green sectors, starting with maritime shipping

PM Lee met Japanese PM Kishida on a trip to Tokyo to attend events marking 50 years of Asean-Japan ties.

Israel’s Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths

A source says Israel’s lead negotiator met Qatar’s prime minister in Europe for talks.

Rising above adversity: Cash-strapped mums turn to home-based businesses

These people may be from low-income backgrounds, or are temporarily financially unstable because of a change in their situations.

Motorcyclist killed in 7-vehicle accident in Woodlands Road; truck driver arrested

A 54-year-old male truck driver suspected of careless driving causing death has been arrested, said the police.

2023 the revenge year: 23 lifestyle, food and entertainment trends that shaped the year

Singapore made haste to try to leave the pandemic behind, in terms of revenge consumption and more.

