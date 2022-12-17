Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Why young Malaysian voters are drawn to Perikatan Nasional
From the cohort effect to the TikTok factor, ST examines the range of reasons that shaped youth votes in the recent general election.
Interactive: How a divided Malaysia gave rise to Perikatan Nasional’s ‘teal tsunami’
What were the factors that led to Malaysia’s first-ever hung Parliament and unity government?
Rain here to stay for rest of December, with some days dipping to 23 deg C
Wanted: Men aged 30 to 40 for national study to map DNA of 100,000 Singaporeans
Malaysia’s PM Anwar announces cash aid to landslide victims
Covid-19 Recovery Grant application period extended to end-2023
But certain criteria, such as income eligibility, will be adjusted to help those with greater need.
Wider role for pharmacists in Australia sees angry reactions from doctors
The Australian Medical Association said it is dangerous to allow pharmacies to prescribe medicine.
Man dies, woman taken to hospital after accident involving car and van in Woodlands Road
The 27-year-old car driver, who was unconscious, died later, while the 61-year-old female van driver was conscious, police said.
Court order sought against alkaline water system retailer over false claims, misleading of customers
The firm allegedly misled customers into thinking that alkaline water can prevent or improve diseases such as osteoporosis, cancer and diabetes.
When Harry met Meghan and spawned a Netflix series
Must it take six one-hour episodes for the documentary to depict Meghan as a saint, asks John Lui.