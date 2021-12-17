Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 17, 2021.

S'pore setting up paediatric vaccination centres; one can jab 1,000 children a day



PHOTO: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK



The centres are being set up as Singapore prepares to roll out its vaccination programme to children aged five to 11 later this month.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport worker tests preliminarily positive for Omicron; 24 confirmed cases to date





ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The man is a loading assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and had no contact with flight passengers.

READ MORE HERE

Medical insurance coverage of up to $100k being considered for migrant workers



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



MOM is considering raising the annual claims limit from $15,000 to $60,000 or $100,000, according to documents seen by ST.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore public hospitals raised A&E fees this year



ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Institutions say fee adjustments are made periodically to take into account operating costs and inflation.

READ MORE HERE

Tough new cooling measures will likely dampen inflow of foreign money into private housing market



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The measures also appear to be targeted at ensuring housing affordability for first-time home buyers, says senior business correspondent Grace Leong.

READ MORE HERE

When business rivals get together to help hawkers go digital



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Inside the Alliance for Action - Online Ordering for Hawkers, business competitors, hawker groups and government agencies try to find common solutions.

READ MORE HERE

Businesswoman ignores daughter's warning, loses over $500,000 in scam by man in China



PHOTO: UNSPLASH



She transferred money several times between January and May to the man who is now uncontactable.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew one win from world champs medal



PHOTO: COURTESY OF BADMINTONPHOTO



He has matched Ronald Susilo's previous best run of a q-final berth at the world tourney.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore out of world swimming c'ships after 4 swimmers test positive for Covid-19



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



3 are asymptomatic, and 1 has a cough, fever, loss of smell and taste but does not require medical attention.

READ MORE HERE

Reel to real: Top fashion influences from shows



PHOTO: NETFLIX



From Squid Game and the Olympic Games to Bridgerton and Halston, what we watched influenced what we wore this year.

READ MORE HERE