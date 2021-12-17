Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 17, 2021.
S'pore setting up paediatric vaccination centres; one can jab 1,000 children a day
The centres are being set up as Singapore prepares to roll out its vaccination programme to children aged five to 11 later this month.
Changi Airport worker tests preliminarily positive for Omicron; 24 confirmed cases to date
The man is a loading assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and had no contact with flight passengers.
Medical insurance coverage of up to $100k being considered for migrant workers
MOM is considering raising the annual claims limit from $15,000 to $60,000 or $100,000, according to documents seen by ST.
Singapore public hospitals raised A&E fees this year
Institutions say fee adjustments are made periodically to take into account operating costs and inflation.
Tough new cooling measures will likely dampen inflow of foreign money into private housing market
The measures also appear to be targeted at ensuring housing affordability for first-time home buyers, says senior business correspondent Grace Leong.
When business rivals get together to help hawkers go digital
Inside the Alliance for Action - Online Ordering for Hawkers, business competitors, hawker groups and government agencies try to find common solutions.
Businesswoman ignores daughter's warning, loses over $500,000 in scam by man in China
She transferred money several times between January and May to the man who is now uncontactable.
Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew one win from world champs medal
He has matched Ronald Susilo's previous best run of a q-final berth at the world tourney.
Singapore out of world swimming c'ships after 4 swimmers test positive for Covid-19
3 are asymptomatic, and 1 has a cough, fever, loss of smell and taste but does not require medical attention.
Reel to real: Top fashion influences from shows
From Squid Game and the Olympic Games to Bridgerton and Halston, what we watched influenced what we wore this year.