Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage
Having hawker culture on the list commits Singapore to protecting and promoting it.
S'pore hawkers hope inclusion in Unesco's intangible heritage list will keep sector
thriving
Some hawkers hope it will bring more tourists and keep the sector alive after the Covid-19 pandemic.
How Singapore can keep 'prime' HDB flats within reach of everyone
Analysts said HDB flats, a public good subsidised by public funds, should not generate "windfall" resale profits.
Alaska health worker had serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
The middle-aged worker had no history of allergies.
Experts urge caution as Malaysia eyes travel bubbles amid rising Covid-19 cases
They say the government first needs to bring down coronavirus infections in the community.
2 Singaporeans among 12 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore
All of the 12 new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.
Indonesia to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to all, President Joko to get it first
"This is to build trust and certainty among the public that the vaccines are safe," Mr Joko said.
Singapore-registered oil tanker damaged in alleged attack in Saudi Arabia
It is unclear who was behind the attack and there are no other details about the explosive-laden boat at this point.
Bitcoin surpasses US$21,000 for first time amid dizzying rally
The controversial digital currency has almost tripled in price this year despite a severe crash in March.
Obsession with Covid-19 news linked to higher risk of anxiety: Study
Those who spent more than two hours daily checking the news reported increased symptoms of depression and anxiety.