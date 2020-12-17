Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 17.

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

Having hawker culture on the list commits Singapore to protecting and promoting it.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore hawkers hope inclusion in Unesco's intangible heritage list will keep sector

thriving

Some hawkers hope it will bring more tourists and keep the sector alive after the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore can keep 'prime' HDB flats within reach of everyone

Analysts said HDB flats, a public good subsidised by public funds, should not generate "windfall" resale profits.

READ MORE HERE

Alaska health worker had serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

The middle-aged worker had no history of allergies.

READ MORE HERE

Experts urge caution as Malaysia eyes travel bubbles amid rising Covid-19 cases

They say the government first needs to bring down coronavirus infections in the community.

READ MORE HERE

2 Singaporeans among 12 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

All of the 12 new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to all, President Joko to get it first

"This is to build trust and certainty among the public that the vaccines are safe," Mr Joko said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-registered oil tanker damaged in alleged attack in Saudi Arabia

It is unclear who was behind the attack and there are no other details about the explosive-laden boat at this point.

READ MORE HERE

Bitcoin surpasses US$21,000 for first time amid dizzying rally

The controversial digital currency has almost tripled in price this year despite a severe crash in March.

READ MORE HERE

Obsession with Covid-19 news linked to higher risk of anxiety: Study

Those who spent more than two hours daily checking the news reported increased symptoms of depression and anxiety.

READ MORE HERE