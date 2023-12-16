Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Covid-19 cases in S’pore top 56,000; MOH urges people to wear masks in crowded places
MOH will open a second Covid-19 treatment facility at Singapore Expo Hall 10 this weekend.
askST: Can I still use my Covid-19 ART kits and masks if they are expired?
Health experts advised against using expired ART kits which could provide inaccurate or invalid results.
New condo launches J’den, Hillock Green and Watten House supercharged November private home sales
But 2023’s new home sales are ending at a 14-year low due to higher interest rates and cooling measures.
Money laundering suspect Su Baolin allegedly made millions from illegal gambling sites in Myanmar
Trial for signs to help pedestrians, cyclists find their way in Central area, Yishun
A total of 35 signs will be set up in the Central area and Yishun by the first half of 2024.
From foes to strategic partners: Japan, Asean to mark 50 years of ties with new action plan
Their new dynamic will affirm Asean and Japan as “trusted” partners to build a peaceful future.
Hindu bus conductor fired for helping Muslim passengers: Does it reflect an increasingly polarised India?
Afternoon thundery showers expected to continue for the rest of December
We’ve farmed out minding our kids, now let’s not lose them entirely
Dual-income parents can’t use their work as an excuse for not spending quality time with their kids, says the writer.
What’s on the menu for vulnerable families this Christmas?
Community organisations are putting festive flourishes on free meals to spread holiday cheer.