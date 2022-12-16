Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Updated
Published
14 min ago

About-turn in China’s Covid-19 messaging after moving to co-existence with virus

 

The oft-invoked phrase “dynamic zero-Covid” has not appeared since late November, when there were simultaneous protests in several cities.

44 arrested in KTV raid, as part of largest enforcement blitz since start of pandemic

Over 1,300 police officers were deployed in the operation from Nov 21 to Dec 14.

Interactive: What is your personal inflation rate?

How are rising prices affecting you? Work out the sums with our calculator.

Why rising prices aren’t the same for everyone, and the impact on purchasing power

High-income families feel less of an impact from inflation than low-income ones.

Eldest daughter of Thai king hospitalised with heart problem: Palace

The princess, 44, lost consciousness during a military dog training session.

South Korea sets sights on playing bigger role in global arms market

The country's state-of-the-art weapons are proving popular in South-east Asia and farther afield, including Poland, writes Chang May Choon.

Free tours at Gardens by the Bay from next month

Residents will have a choice of four new free nature tours and learn about concepts such as carbon capture and biodiversity.

Maid cut own neck to stage break-in after stealing from employer and fellow maid

Gonzales Amor Coy claimed a man had attacked her after breaking in, but a police dog traced the scissors to her fingers.

What if work is making us sick?

While employment has become less physically dangerous, it seems to have become more psychologically harmful, says the writer.

Harry accuses Prince William of screaming at him, his aides of leaking stories

Harry said William shouted at him when he discussed leaving his official royal role almost three years ago.

