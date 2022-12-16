Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
About-turn in China’s Covid-19 messaging after moving to co-existence with virus
The oft-invoked phrase “dynamic zero-Covid” has not appeared since late November, when there were simultaneous protests in several cities.
44 arrested in KTV raid, as part of largest enforcement blitz since start of pandemic
Interactive: What is your personal inflation rate?
Why rising prices aren’t the same for everyone, and the impact on purchasing power
Eldest daughter of Thai king hospitalised with heart problem: Palace
South Korea sets sights on playing bigger role in global arms market
The country's state-of-the-art weapons are proving popular in South-east Asia and farther afield, including Poland, writes Chang May Choon.
Free tours at Gardens by the Bay from next month
Residents will have a choice of four new free nature tours and learn about concepts such as carbon capture and biodiversity.
Maid cut own neck to stage break-in after stealing from employer and fellow maid
Gonzales Amor Coy claimed a man had attacked her after breaking in, but a police dog traced the scissors to her fingers.
What if work is making us sick?
While employment has become less physically dangerous, it seems to have become more psychologically harmful, says the writer.
Harry accuses Prince William of screaming at him, his aides of leaking stories
Harry said William shouted at him when he discussed leaving his official royal role almost three years ago.