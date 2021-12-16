Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 16, 2021.

Singapore raises additional buyer's stamp duty, tightens HDB loan limit to cool property market





ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The total debt servicing ratio will also be tightened from today.

WP's Pritam Singh disputes giving Raeesah Khan choice on correcting lie

Mr Singh said he "communicated to her quite clearly" that she had to take ownership and responsibility for her untruth.

WP leaders issued summons after failing to produce documents requested by privileges committee





PHOTOS: GOV.SG



The committee will consider the responses from the leaders to the summons when it next meets on Monday.

Couple who dined at 4 restaurants and airport employee test preliminarily positive for Omicron





PHOTOS: MIZUKI/FACEBOOK, MARRIOTTBONVOYASIA.COM, MERCI MARCEL ORCHARD ROAD/FACEBOOK, CHANDRA SUCIADI



All close contacts will be placed on a 10-day quarantine at designated facilities and undergo testing.

People who take Sinovac jab at higher risk of severe disease from Covid-19: Study



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



This supports the need for three doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine as a primary series, said NCID.

Further unease across Asia as Philippines, Cambodia report first cases of Omicron variant



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The variant has already spread to Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Italy bans tourists from Singapore till Jan 31 next year



PHOTO: AFP



Italy has placed Singapore on a list of countries deemed to be of higher risk of Covid-19 infections.

Changi Airport's passenger traffic crosses 5% mark of pre-Covid-19 levels



PHOTO: ST FILE



Launch of VTLs has brought about a gradual return of more flights and passengers but experts warn of long road to recovery.

RSAF unveils Super Puma replacement for more demanding missions



ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The latest H225M medium-lift helicopter can carry heavier loads, fly farther and last longer.

Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew eases past Wraber to make World C'ships last-16



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Loh Kean Yew defeated the world No. 93 in 24 minutes.

