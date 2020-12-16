Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 16.
Segregated business travel lane in S'pore crucial in building confidence, say experts
The move is all the more important as Singapore prepares to host the World Economic Forum in May next year.
Businesses cheer relaxed rules in Singapore's phase 3 but border reopening still key
The retail, F&B and tourism sectors eye sales rise of up to 20%, though a vaccine will be the real game changer.
TraceTogether tokens not compulsory for students when schools reopen in January
The tokens will be required in schools only when all of them have been distributed nationwide.
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine found safe, effective ahead of key US FDA review
FDA staff said the experimental vaccine is 94.1 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19.
Singapore, Vietnam plan to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year
Singapore will be among the first few countries with whom Vietnam will resume regularised essential business and official travel.
Mediacorp's former Caldecott site sold for $280.9 million to Perennial Real Estate entity
Spanning 752,015 sq ft, the hilltop site served as a broadcast hub for more than six decades until 2015.
Bangladeshi worker dies in accident at LTA construction site next to Changi MRT depot
The man and his co-workers were extracting sheet piles when a part of a sheet pile broke and fell on him.
One-year-old boy, Russian MMA fighter among 16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
There were 13 other imported cases, including three Singaporeans.
Singapore to see less wet weather for second half of December
Short thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days.
Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship set for Singapore return in 2021
At least a few hundred people are expected to be involved in staging the marquee event.