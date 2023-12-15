Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Small but growing electric vehicle industry in S’pore sparking new career options

Over time, however, some jobs may be lost in traditional motor workshops as the use of EVs grows.

More GPs join national programme to treat patients with mental health conditions

All Singaporeans are eligible for Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies when they visit Chas GPs participating in the programme to seek treatment for mental health conditions.

‘Singapore Street’ to be included in Oman’s smart city, says visiting Sultan

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik made this announcement at a state banquet at the Istana on Dec 14.

EU gives green light to Ukraine membership talks in shock win for Kyiv

“This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Johor chief minister requests suspension of upgrading works at JB Causeway checkpoint 

Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi requested that the works be deferred until the end of the school holidays.

‘I would want her to not have any regrets’: Taiwanese man looking for S’porean ex-SIA stewardess mum

“If my mother still worries about me, I just want to tell her that I’ve been living well,” he said.

Why your Japan holiday just got pricier

The yen is now strengthening and rallied further earlier in December.

Hello, Globetrotter. Want to work for an MNC? Then read this

Many Singaporeans want to work for international companies, but it is worth asking if it is the right move for them, writes Associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

Stem cells for brain repair offer hope to stroke survivors, patients with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s

Mice with strokes that received the transplanted cells were moving normally after a month.

Roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka stalls; dozens left hanging upside down

The same ride had a similar incident in 2018, when riders were stranded for two hours.

