Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15

EU and Asean leaders keen on more cooperation in digital and green economies: PM Lee
The two blocs made strides this year, including signing the world’s first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement in October, he said.
New Singapore-EU pact to boost cooperation and establish common framework in digital realm
The two sides will work together on issues such as using digital solutions to make supply chains more resilient.
US Fed lifts rates by half-point, signals more hikes despite fears of economy stalling
World Cup: Poised and purposeful, France end Morocco’s dream to set up final with Argentina
Rainy weather sees temperature drop to 24 deg C in some areas in S'pore
STB receives no proposals for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism development
Watsons staff upset with ‘no sitting’ rule, but company says no such policy
Canada really wants to be the US’ deputy sheriff in Asia
The country has released a landmark Indo-Pacific Strategy but a closer read reveals some shortcomings, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
TSMC engineers relocate to US, sparking fears over Taiwan losing its 'silicon shield'
Some 500 Taiwanese engineers and their families have relocated to Phoenix in the US state of Arizona in recent weeks.