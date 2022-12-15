Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

EU and Asean leaders keen on more cooperation in digital and green economies: PM Lee

The two blocs made strides this year, including signing the world’s first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement in October, he said.

READ MORE HERE

New Singapore-EU pact to boost cooperation and establish common framework in digital realm

The two sides will work together on issues such as using digital solutions to make supply chains more resilient.

READ MORE HERE

US Fed lifts rates by half-point, signals more hikes despite fears of economy stalling

It projects at least an additional 75 basis points of increases.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

World Cup: Poised and purposeful, France end Morocco’s dream to set up final with Argentina

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani end battling Morocco’s dream run.

READ MORE HERE

Rainy weather sees temperature drop to 24 deg C in some areas in S'pore

The wet conditions are due to the prevailing north-east monsoon.

READ MORE HERE

STB receives no proposals for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism development

The tender was open for about seven months.

READ MORE HERE

Watsons staff upset with ‘no sitting’ rule, but company says no such policy

Watsons said workers can take breaks as needed at rest areas.

READ MORE HERE

Canada really wants to be the US’ deputy sheriff in Asia

The country has released a landmark Indo-Pacific Strategy but a closer read reveals some shortcomings, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

TSMC engineers relocate to US, sparking fears over Taiwan losing its 'silicon shield'

Some 500 Taiwanese engineers and their families have relocated to Phoenix in the US state of Arizona in recent weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Why are we drawn to bustling streets and malls during the holiday season?

Is it the joy of spending money? Or the ability to soak in the atmosphere?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top