Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021.

Singapore should be more resilient with each Covid-19 wave: Ong Ye Kung

This means trying to open up gradually instead of resorting to past strict curbs.

Boosters needed for extension of full vaccination status as Covid-19 variants emerge

There will also be a shorter 180-day exemption from safe management measures for those who had recovered from Covid-19.

No plans for now to introduce vaccination-differentiated measures for kids aged 12 and below: MOH

The focus now is to ensure they are well protected by vaccination.

Sylvia Lim says she did not discuss Raeesah's lie with WP leaders as she left it to Pritam: Report

She believed Mr Singh knew Ms Khan best and was guiding her.

WP leaders' prior knowledge of Raeesah's lie material only if they had told her to take lie to the grave: Jamus Lim

If she had been told to subsequently tell the truth, then her prior confessions would not have been relevant facts for the CEC, he said.

Future jobs pose challenges to workers and companies

SkillsFuture's report offers many pathways, but getting future-ready will not be easy, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Resale condo prices up for 16th straight month in November, longest consecutive rise since 2013

Compared with November last year, prices are up by 9.3 per cent, data showed.

Worried about crypto scams? Look out for the red flags

Scammers target the unwary, so keep an eye out for warning signs and do not give in to greed.

Suzuki Cup: S'pore get unconvincing 2-0 win over Timor-Leste, through to semi-finals

Thailand beat the Philippines 2-1 in the earlier match.

Why are S'poreans waking up exhausted even after 7 hours of sleep?

Physical and mental rest is essential, but people also need psychological rest and a break from stressors to be rejuvenated.

