Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 15.
7 things to know about phase 3: Dining out in larger groups, free Covid-19 vaccinations
Priority for the vaccines will be given to those at greatest risk, such as healthcare workers and the elderly.
Answers to key questions on Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Why is the vaccination programme voluntary and not mandatory? Is there a target take-up rate?
Singapore to enter phase 3 on Dec 28: Groups of 8 to be allowed for social gatherings
Capacity limits in public places such as malls, attractions and places of worship will be increased.
Singapore to get first vaccines by Dec-end: The risk and reward of rushing to get a jab
Getting vaccinated is not just about safety. There are other important considerations as well, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
WHO says authorities investigating new Covid-19 variant in England
Over 1,000 cases of the variant have been identified in the past few days.
Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line to be delayed by another six months to Q3 2021
Other projects including the Cross Island Line and North South Corridor will also be delayed by up to a year.
US Electoral College hands Joe Biden victory in presidential election
Joe Biden has won the Electoral College as expected with 302 votes to incumbent President Donald Trump's 232.
Waterloo Street fortune tellers mull over their future ahead of new licensing rule
To manage safe distancing, the Singapore Land Authority wants the street vendors to start working from designated lots.
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir teams up with former rival ahead of final vote for 2021 budget
Umno lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah challenged Mahathir for the Umno presidency in 1987.
Eating Air: See Singapore Zoo anew with guided tour
The writer says he learnt more about the different species and why their exhibits are built a certain way, than he would have from just reading the signboards.