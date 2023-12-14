Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

‘We’re also humans’: Healthcare workers face physical, verbal abuse in their workplace

Healthcare workers say the new framework launched to protect healthcare workers from abuse is a good first step.

Climate deal to cut emissions can help S’pore save on adaptation costs: Grace Fu

She says the UAE Consensus, while not perfect, is ‘significant and meaningful’ to Singapore.

US Fed holds rate steady, signals three cuts ahead in 2024

Rates are kept high as the Fed continues its fight to slow inflation towards its long-term target of 2 per cent.

Israel suffers heaviest combat losses since Oct; Netanyahu vows to fight on despite diplomatic isolation

Hamas chief said any future arrangement in Gaza without Hamas was a ‘delusion’.

Wary Vietnam plays balancing act with Xi’s visit

The two countries inked 36 agreements that were high on symbolism but sidestepped thornier parts of their ties.

Mobile grocery to serve Tengah residents; HDB taking steps to cut construction dust

The Plantation Plaza neighbourhood centre, which has a supermarket, will open from the second quarter of 2024.

4 Singaporeans playing prominent roles in global music and entertainment

Singaporean Lenny Wee was the bandleader on American TV show Superfan, a rare feat for an Asian musician.

Don’t be that ‘boss from hell’ in 2024

The first step to move from being a “bad” manager to truly leading is accepting the need for accelerated development, says the writer.

Driver arrested after flouting 3/4 tank rule, dragging officer with car at Woodlands Checkpoint

The ICA officer was taken conscious to the hospital.

The skincare industry’s secret weapon? Kids on TikTok

There is a growing number of pre-teens, known as “baby beauty” influencers, who are hawking expensive products on social media.

