Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2023

‘We’re also humans’: Healthcare workers face physical, verbal abuse in their workplace
Healthcare workers say the new framework launched to protect healthcare workers from abuse is a good first step.
Climate deal to cut emissions can help S’pore save on adaptation costs: Grace Fu
She says the UAE Consensus, while not perfect, is ‘significant and meaningful’ to Singapore.
US Fed holds rate steady, signals three cuts ahead in 2024
Rates are kept high as the Fed continues its fight to slow inflation towards its long-term target of 2 per cent.
Israel suffers heaviest combat losses since Oct; Netanyahu vows to fight on despite diplomatic isolation
Wary Vietnam plays balancing act with Xi’s visit
The two countries inked 36 agreements that were high on symbolism but sidestepped thornier parts of their ties.
Mobile grocery to serve Tengah residents; HDB taking steps to cut construction dust
The Plantation Plaza neighbourhood centre, which has a supermarket, will open from the second quarter of 2024.
4 Singaporeans playing prominent roles in global music and entertainment
Singaporean Lenny Wee was the bandleader on American TV show Superfan, a rare feat for an Asian musician.
Don’t be that ‘boss from hell’ in 2024
The first step to move from being a “bad” manager to truly leading is accepting the need for accelerated development, says the writer.
Driver arrested after flouting 3/4 tank rule, dragging officer with car at Woodlands Checkpoint
The skincare industry’s secret weapon? Kids on TikTok
There is a growing number of pre-teens, known as “baby beauty” influencers, who are hawking expensive products on social media.
