Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good morning. Here are our top stories to kick-start your day.
Two more S’pore navy Invincible-class submarines launched in Germany
The custom-designed submarines will bring modern and advanced capabilities to RSN, said PM Lee Hsien Loong at the launch ceremony.
PM Lee, German Chancellor Scholz discuss strategic partnership to tackle global challenges
They discussed supporting free trade, enhancing the resilience of supply chains, and strengthening economic linkages between their two regions.
World Cup: Alvarez, Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into final
Brunei to sell eggs to Singapore, becomes country’s 17th egg exporter
The eggs, which are from Brunei’s Golden Chick Livestock Farm, will be imported by Dasoon Eggs, a local supplier.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Singapore
A look at the best Yuletide sights across the island, from twinkling lights to magical “snowfall”.
Controversial amendments to Terengganu state Islamic laws stoke concerns in Malaysia
Women who get pregnant out of wedlock can be fined or jailed for up to three years or caned up to six times, or any combination of the three.
A bumpy 2023 awaits the global economy
Possible recession, China’s Covid-19 troubles, oil price woes and an enduring crypto winter are some of the known trouble spots ahead.
Nuclear fusion is finally here. Making it viable will take a while longer
After more than 50 years of false starts, nuclear fusion is finally taking a step closer to becoming the world’s newest energy source.
Four giant sculptures made of recycled wood hidden on Sentosa’s Palawan Beach
The sculptures - made out of wooden pallets, crates and floorboards discarded in Singapore - will be in Sentosa until 2024.
Unlimited leave could end up as less leave
Meant as a perk to attract talent, the policy works only if trust underpins the organisational culture and practices, says the writer.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!