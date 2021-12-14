Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021.
Significant resources spent to probe Raeesah Khan's allegations: Police respond to Pritam Singh's remark
Mr Singh, appearing before the Committee of Privileges, said he felt the lie told by Ms Khan did not cause the police much harm.
'You're a good lawyer... I'm a good listener': 6 instances Pritam Singh, Edwin Tong clashed in committee hearing
Footage released by the Committee of Privileges showed both lawyers verbally sparring and things getting heated at various points.
Binance Singapore withdraws application for MAS licence to offer crypto payment services
It will refocus its operations in Singapore into a blockchain innovation hub to help develop the global blockchain ecosystem.
Many staying put for year-end holidays, with strong demand for cruises and hotels
Some are hesitant to travel because of changing border regulations and the risk of having to self-isolate abroad.
Tanglin Shopping Centre makes fourth collective sale bid at $828 million
Guide price works out to $2,642 psf ppr based on gross floor area of 313,435 sq ft, assuming full commercial usage.
South Korea and Australia sign historic $1b defence deal
Australian PM Morrison said he is seeking stronger security ties with "like-minded democracies".
Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
2021 saw his electric car company become the world's most valuable carmaker and his rocket company soar to the edge of space.
Covid-19 inflicts more stress on S'pore carers of people with dementia
Some carers say a lack of in-person engagement activities had led to a deterioration in the condition of their charges.
Lions sedated after escaping container at Changi Airport have recovered from anaesthesia
Two lions that escaped and the others they were shipped with are at a quarantine facility in Mandai.
Football: PSG to face Real instead of United in Champions League last 16 after redraw farce
No Messi-Ronaldo reunion; Liverpool take on Inter in the other big clash.