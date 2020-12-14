Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 14.
PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation at 5pm on Monday
The ministerial task force tackling the pandemic will hold a press conference immediately after the address.
New hotels opening doors in S'pore despite pandemic
More than 8,600 new rooms are in the pipeline as hoteliers are optimistic of a rebound next year.
Digital banks in S'pore expected to hire sizeable number of people: MAS
Jobs include key roles in management and positions in marketing, HR and compliance.
Singapore-made Covid-19 test kit using saliva ready for use
It can be completed in an hour, compared with a conventional PCR test, which takes 2½ hours or longer to produce results.
UK, EU agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
London and Brussels have agreed to “go the extra mile” to try to reach an elusive trade agreement.
Biodiversity survey on S'pore's Southern Islands finds endangered species
The survey looks at the terrestrial and marine habitats of more than 10 islands south of mainland Singapore.
7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
No cases from the community or within worker dormitories were announced.
Workers' Party to elect central executive committee on Dec 27
One of the big questions this year is whether party chairman Sylvia Lim will make way for new blood.
John le Carre, British author of Cold War spy novels, dies at 89
His best-selling books include The Spy Who Came In From the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Jupiter and Saturn's 'great conjunction': How to observe rare phenomenon on Dec 21
The two largest planets in the solar system will appear to merge in the night sky, in their closest alignment in 800 years.