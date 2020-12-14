Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 14.

PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation at 5pm on Monday

The ministerial task force tackling the pandemic will hold a press conference immediately after the address.

READ MORE HERE

New hotels opening doors in S'pore despite pandemic

More than 8,600 new rooms are in the pipeline as hoteliers are optimistic of a rebound next year.

READ MORE HERE

Digital banks in S'pore expected to hire sizeable number of people: MAS

Jobs include key roles in management and positions in marketing, HR and compliance.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Singapore-made Covid-19 test kit using saliva ready for use

It can be completed in an hour, compared with a conventional PCR test, which takes 2½ hours or longer to produce results.

READ MORE HERE

UK, EU agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels have agreed to “go the extra mile” to try to reach an elusive trade agreement.

READ MORE HERE

Biodiversity survey on S'pore's Southern Islands finds endangered species

The survey looks at the terrestrial and marine habitats of more than 10 islands south of mainland Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

No cases from the community or within worker dormitories were announced.

READ MORE HERE

Workers' Party to elect central executive committee on Dec 27

One of the big questions this year is whether party chairman Sylvia Lim will make way for new blood.

READ MORE HERE

John le Carre, British author of Cold War spy novels, dies at 89

His best-selling books include The Spy Who Came In From the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

READ MORE HERE

Jupiter and Saturn's 'great conjunction': How to observe rare phenomenon on Dec 21

The two largest planets in the solar system will appear to merge in the night sky, in their closest alignment in 800 years.

READ MORE HERE