Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13, 2023

Singapore food brands expand to the US as appetite for local flavours grows

Household names such as Prima Taste and Khong Guan are among those selling their products in the US.

Cost of living means different things to different folks in Singapore

The reality is that cost of living means different things to different people, and not every concern has equivalence, says Opinion editor Lin Suling.

‘Morning Star General’ Kim Ju Ae – Seoul officials think Kim’s daughter may be heir apparent

Early succession planning is Pyongyang’s attempt to secure its stability, said South Korea’s Unification Minister.

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; Biden warns Israel is losing support

153 countries vote in favour of the resolution, 23 abstain, while the US, Israel and eight other countries vote against measure.

Emotions run high at Indonesia’s first presidential debate

The debate centred on law, human rights, governance, corruption, democracy and tolerance.

Journeying halfway round the world to fill a garden in Singapore

How are new plants for the upcoming Bay East Garden chosen? Go on this epic trip to find out.

Will plum state land plots in first half 2024 GLS draw more developers’ bids?

Developers can bid to trigger reserve list sites for development if they assess there is demand, say experts.

Don’t dismiss signs of postnatal depression as weakness: Doctors

Better recognition of the symptoms and knowing how to access specialised help services are needed, said an expert.

What’s cool at COP28? ST’s pick of 6 exhibits that inspire and educate

Here’s a look at some of the events at COP28 in the Dubai Expo City.

Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow dies at age 57

She was known for her roles in broadcaster TVB’s television dramas in the 1980s and 1990s.

