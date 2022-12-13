Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 13.
Pond with capacity of 50 Olympic swimming pools built on Jurong Island to mitigate flooding
It will hold rainwater from storms and release it into the sea without the need for pipes, pumps and mechanical drainage systems.
EV drivers can check availability of charging points in real time under MyTransport.SG app
LTA said it is working with more charging operators to include their charger data under the trial.
Anwar’s move to team up with Barisan Nasional may backfire
Voters opposed to the corruption-tainted Umno now look to PN as their only choice, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Covid-19 outbreak forces parts of Beijing into voluntary quarantine; travel tracking app function scrapped
SGH develops test for doctors to monitor antibiotic levels in critically ill patients
Dyson tech institute awards engineering degrees, pays a salary and guarantees a job
The degree apprenticeship model is the first in Britain, possibly also in the world, to tackle an engineering skills crisis.
3-year-old among seven taken to hospital after accident involving SBS buses, car and pedestrian
Are bosses insisting on returning to the office for the right reasons?
Leaders insist for reasons of control, culture and collaboration but miss the larger point in how work has shifted, says writer Crystal Lim-Lange.
5 things to do in Tangier, Morocco’s hidden gem
Tangier is a laid-back coastal town, compared to popular cities like Marrakech and Fes.
World Cup: Diplomat and Disruptor set for centre stage in Argentina-Croatia semi-final
Croatian goalie Dominik Livakovic and his Argentinian counterpart Emiliano Martinez could take centre stage in their semi-final.