Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 13.

Pond with capacity of 50 Olympic swimming pools built on Jurong Island to mitigate flooding

It will hold rainwater from storms and release it into the sea without the need for pipes, pumps and mechanical drainage systems.

READ MORE HERE

EV drivers can check availability of charging points in real time under MyTransport.SG app

LTA said it is working with more charging operators to include their charger data under the trial.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar’s move to team up with Barisan Nasional may backfire

Voters opposed to the corruption-tainted Umno now look to PN as their only choice, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Covid-19 outbreak forces parts of Beijing into voluntary quarantine; travel tracking app function scrapped

In Wuhan, some designated Covid-19 hospitals have shut because they cannot cope.

READ MORE HERE

SGH develops test for doctors to monitor antibiotic levels in critically ill patients

It will enable clinicians to adjust antibiotic doses to suit each patient.

READ MORE HERE

Dyson tech institute awards engineering degrees, pays a salary and guarantees a job

The degree apprenticeship model is the first in Britain, possibly also in the world, to tackle an engineering skills crisis.

READ MORE HERE

3-year-old among seven taken to hospital after accident involving SBS buses, car and pedestrian

The accident happened in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Ave 1.

READ MORE HERE

Are bosses insisting on returning to the office for the right reasons?

Leaders insist for reasons of control, culture and collaboration but miss the larger point in how work has shifted, says writer Crystal Lim-Lange.

READ MORE HERE

5 things to do in Tangier, Morocco’s hidden gem

Tangier is a laid-back coastal town, compared to popular cities like Marrakech and Fes.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Diplomat and Disruptor set for centre stage in Argentina-Croatia semi-final

Croatian goalie Dominik Livakovic and his Argentinian counterpart Emiliano Martinez could take centre stage in their semi-final.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top