Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 13, 2021.

WP chief Pritam Singh denies telling Raeesah Khan to lie, but says he took no steps to correct untruth for 2 months

Mr Singh had left it to her to clarify the issue if it came up as it was her responsibility to do so.

READ MORE HERE

Raeesah Khan may have lied in WhatsApp message due to dissociation: Pritam Singh

Workers' Party chief suggests a psychiatric report or evaluation be done on Ms Khan.

READ MORE HERE

Special reports on Raeesah Khan saga: Amid the emotion and noise, let's go back to first principles

Latest hearings raise more questions about how the Workers’ Party handled the matter, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Flight cancellation rates dip as travellers' fears about Omicron ease

With no large-scale border closures, experts expect most to proceed with year-end travel.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore on track to further ease Covid-19 measures soon: Experts

While it is still too early to tell the impact of Omicron, there have been some encouraging early signs.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with wife's murder in UK: Close-knit family in shock; son describes parents as 'very loving'

The victim had sent a text message to the family group chat hours before her death.

READ MORE HERE

More lower-sodium products to help S'poreans cut salt intake

There are now more than 200 lower-sodium salt and sauce products for consumers to choose from.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Guess where these places are in S’pore

Venture out with ST photojournalists as they explore remote spots around Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Two lions sedated after breaking free of container in Changi Airport

They are currently recovering from sedation, under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP on last lap; crowned world champion

Stewards dismissed Mercedes' post-race protests but the team lodged an intention to appeal against Verstappen’s victory.

READ MORE HERE