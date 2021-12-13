Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 13, 2021.
WP chief Pritam Singh denies telling Raeesah Khan to lie, but says he took no steps to correct untruth for 2 months
Mr Singh had left it to her to clarify the issue if it came up as it was her responsibility to do so.
Raeesah Khan may have lied in WhatsApp message due to dissociation: Pritam Singh
Workers' Party chief suggests a psychiatric report or evaluation be done on Ms Khan.
Special reports on Raeesah Khan saga: Amid the emotion and noise, let's go back to first principles
Latest hearings raise more questions about how the Workers’ Party handled the matter, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
Flight cancellation rates dip as travellers' fears about Omicron ease
With no large-scale border closures, experts expect most to proceed with year-end travel.
S'pore on track to further ease Covid-19 measures soon: Experts
While it is still too early to tell the impact of Omicron, there have been some encouraging early signs.
Man charged with wife's murder in UK: Close-knit family in shock; son describes parents as 'very loving'
The victim had sent a text message to the family group chat hours before her death.
More lower-sodium products to help S'poreans cut salt intake
There are now more than 200 lower-sodium salt and sauce products for consumers to choose from.
Interactive: Guess where these places are in S’pore
Venture out with ST photojournalists as they explore remote spots around Singapore.
Two lions sedated after breaking free of container in Changi Airport
They are currently recovering from sedation, under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group.
Formula One: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP on last lap; crowned world champion
Stewards dismissed Mercedes' post-race protests but the team lodged an intention to appeal against Verstappen’s victory.