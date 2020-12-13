Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 13.

Hawker heritage: Passing on a legacy

As Singapore awaits the Unesco decision on inscribing hawker culture on the intangible heritage list, three hawkers share why they are passing on their love of the trade to others through an apprenticeship scheme.

Lonely elderly deaths that go undetected uncommon in S'pore

For 39 men and nine women, none of their loved ones may have known - or cared - about their deaths this year.

Unwinding in Ubin: Marooned in S'pore amid Covid-19, locals flock to island for kampung vibes and nature trails

With international travel restricted, the island has drawn Singaporeans in droves especially with the school holidays now in full swing.

Lunch With Sumiko: Daren Tang, Singapore's IP Man in Geneva, on his to-do list

Lawyer Daren Tang made history when he became the first Singaporean to head a United Nations agency.

Couple, son die in suspected electrocution incident: What to do when trying to help victims

It is dangerous to touch someone who has been electrocuted, say experts.

Former drug abuser in S'pore shares how a misstep at a party led to a five-year battle with drugs

The former addict wrote to Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam last week to share his experiences.

US hits 16 million Covid-19 cases as vaccine roll-out begins

The US death toll closes in on the 300,000 mark even as millions of doses of a new vaccine were expected to start rolling out.

Covid-19 turned me into a serial online bargain hunter

9.9, 10.10, 11.11 and 12.12. For those who have switched to online shopping in a big way, these numbers have become part of their lingo, says Grace Leong.

Christmas without carols: Celebrating an unusual Yuletide season amid Covid-19 pandemic

From cozy gatherings to virtual giving, there's plenty to cheer about this Covid Christmas.

What do supermarkets do with unsold but perfectly edible food?

Supermarkets have been singled out as a major food waste culprit globally.

