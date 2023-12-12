Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2023

Updated
Published
8 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

 

8 in 10 employers plan to hand out one month or more in bonuses: Survey

More than half the companies surveyed plan to increase salaries by 3 per cent to under 5 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Public should not hoard ART kits; pharmacies and stores have sufficient supply: MOH

Retailers have placed additional orders to meet the increasing demand, said the Health Ministry.

READ MORE HERE

Woodlands, Sin Ming flats most popular among first-timers in December BTO exercise

The majority of first-time applicants will have a chance to book a flat, HDB said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Money laundering case: Accused Zhang Ruijin denied bail a second time

The District Judge said that it remains that the accused faces serious charges and is a flight risk.

READ MORE HERE

Commuters can tap and donate to charity at some MRT stations, bus interchanges till Jan 31

The money raised from SMRT’s Tap for Hope initiative will benefit 86 charities.

READ MORE HERE

Gaza war: When small Gulf states take centre stage in Mideast diplomacy

Qatar in particular has emerged as a key player, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Kenneth Jeyaretnam barred from profiting from website, social media accounts under Pofma

The opposition politician will not be able to benefit financially on these platforms for two years.

READ MORE HERE

The humbling of the Ivy League: Elite US colleges facing backlash over responses to anti-Semitism

3 in 4 Jewish students say they have experienced or witnessed anti-Semitism on their campuses since the Hamas attack.

READ MORE HERE

Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City bets on low-carbon future as it marks 15th anniversary

The city, about thrice the size of Sengkang, is home today to more than 150,000 residents and 30,000 firms.

READ MORE HERE

Stress-eating fatty foods can lead to more stress: Study

Snacking on fruits like grapes or berries instead of fatty food could help improve vascular function.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox! 

If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top