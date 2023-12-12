Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
8 in 10 employers plan to hand out one month or more in bonuses: Survey
More than half the companies surveyed plan to increase salaries by 3 per cent to under 5 per cent.
Public should not hoard ART kits; pharmacies and stores have sufficient supply: MOH
Retailers have placed additional orders to meet the increasing demand, said the Health Ministry.
Woodlands, Sin Ming flats most popular among first-timers in December BTO exercise
Money laundering case: Accused Zhang Ruijin denied bail a second time
The District Judge said that it remains that the accused faces serious charges and is a flight risk.
Commuters can tap and donate to charity at some MRT stations, bus interchanges till Jan 31
Gaza war: When small Gulf states take centre stage in Mideast diplomacy
Kenneth Jeyaretnam barred from profiting from website, social media accounts under Pofma
The opposition politician will not be able to benefit financially on these platforms for two years.
The humbling of the Ivy League: Elite US colleges facing backlash over responses to anti-Semitism
3 in 4 Jewish students say they have experienced or witnessed anti-Semitism on their campuses since the Hamas attack.
Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City bets on low-carbon future as it marks 15th anniversary
The city, about thrice the size of Sengkang, is home today to more than 150,000 residents and 30,000 firms.
Stress-eating fatty foods can lead to more stress: Study
Snacking on fruits like grapes or berries instead of fatty food could help improve vascular function.
