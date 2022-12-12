Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 12.
PUB plans service reservoir to meet water demand in north-west S’pore
It will study the feasibility of tapping one of two potential sites within forested areas in Mandai.
Probe into incident linked to NSF firefighter who died has begun: Faishal
The probe will look at the site of the fire and the people involved in the incident, among other things.
New hawker centre in Bukit Panjang features affordable fare, Michelin-rated stalls
The stalls are obliged to offer affordable food options, with at least one main dish priced between $2.80 and $3.50.
Durian supply glut leads to record low prices that could last for weeks, say sellers
More Singaporeans signing up for short online courses recognised by industries
Popular courses include those leading to certificates in data analytics and project management from Google and IBM.
In the Asian connectivity race, BRI and rivals find it hard to connect
Despite the rhetoric, it has been tough to achieve real complementarity, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.
Ngee Ann Kongsi is S’pore’s top private donor, Lee Foundation takes No. 2 spot
The list this year included other grant-makers that are not structured as foundations.
S’porean of the Year nominee: Feng Tianwei moves nation with guts and tears at Commonwealth Games
“I’m very happy to be nominated for this award. I will continue learning and try to be a good role model for youth,” the table tennis ace said.
What does our collective glee at Cristiano Ronaldo’s fall say about us?
Ronaldo exited the World Cup with just one goal against Ghana, as Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarter-finals on Sunday.
7 tips to have a luxe Christmas for less
It could be a belt-tightening Christmas, with higher prices and inflation on the rise. But while you save, there is no need to scrimp on the festive ambience.