Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12

97% of S'pore workforce fully vaccinated; experts call for calibrated return to office

The Omicron coronavirus variant and the well-being of employees must be taken into account, said experts.

WP leaders did not react to Raeesah Khan's confession, did not ask her to lie: Faisal Manap

He said they were overwhelmed after hearing about her sexual assault, and their concern was for her well-being.

Top leaders knew of Raeesah Khan’s lies but chose not to disclose to others in party: WP vice-chairman

He disputed Ms Khan's account that WP leaders had "agreed the best thing to do" is to take the lie "to the grave".

Parents welcome Covid-19 vaccination exercise for kids aged 5 to 11, but possible side effects a concern

Vaccination for this group will begin once new batches of the Pfizer vaccine are received.

S'pore reports 559 new Covid-19 infections and 6 deaths; ICU utilisation rate falls to 48.6%

It is the ninth day in a row that the number of new coronavirus cases have fallen below 1,000.

Life In Food With Violet Oon: How to cook chilli crab

The food doyenne shares her recipe for the spicy national dish.

3 things I learnt from a 'wasted' two years

There's more to these years than the wallow sofa – while the pandemic taketh away, it also giveth, says mobile editor Jeremy Au Yong.

What retirement? More seniors in Singapore opting to work past 60

More seniors here continue to be employed, buoyed by efforts to raise their employability.

How can excluding singles from buying PLH flats be inclusive?

Singles too have investment, retirement needs. How can they get a bigger bite of the public housing pie, asks senior business correspondent Grace Leong.

Me, my shelves and I: Beautiful home libraries in Singapore

Check out these five bibliophiles' havens, from shelf-lined feature walls to special environments for rare books.

