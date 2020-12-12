Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 12.

Covid-19 vaccine: Will you take it? 8 in 10 say yes in ST poll

But one in 10 will not consider getting the vaccination, citing safety as their top concern.

Wuhan one year on: A city of resilience, a city of scars in wake of Covid-19 outbreak

China correspondent Elizabeth Law reports after a third trip to the central Chinese city.

Travellers from HK to serve 14-day SHN in S'pore from Dec 14

All travellers from Hong Kong, except Singapore residents, must also take a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure.

US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to overturn election results in 4 key states

The four states told the court that the lawsuit had no factual or legal grounds.

$2.2 b over next 5 years to go towards grooming S'pore's future researchers and scientists

Increased funding in the area underscores Singapore's efforts to remain competitive in the wake of Covid-19.

Faulty KTPH test: What is the HER2 test and the breast cancer type linked to it?

The test is used to determine how aggressive a patient's breast cancer is likely to be, so doctors can offer the right treatment.

Sanofi, GSK delay Covid-19 vaccine as effectiveness falls short

The current dosage failed to get a good immune response in those aged 50 and above.

Singapore plans to sign free trade agreement with Pacific Alliance in 2021

The Latin American trade bloc makes up the eighth largest economy in the world.

10 people investigated for illegally redeeming reusable masks from vending machines

Among them is a 47-year-old woman who is accused of illegally redeeming more than 460 masks.

World's most famous train, the Orient Express, pulls into S'pore with pop-up show

It took years of planning before the exhibition, which debuted in Paris in 2014, made it here.

