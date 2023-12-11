Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Time’s ripe to revamp COE system, say panellists at ST roundtable
ST hosted the roundtable to discuss whether the COE system requires tweaks or a major overhaul, in the wake of surging premiums in 2023.
Easy financing and private-hire fleet expansion driving up COE demand
More buyers are going down the private-hire vehicle or corporate routes so they can afford a car.
S’pore households financially healthy, but rising costs a worry
Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said about 18,000 Palestinians had been killed in the war.
Malaysia mulls over flat RM5 one-way fare for citizens on JB-Woodlands train
The railway company proposed the change to eliminate this difference in fares between directions travelled.
Mixed-use coastal protection infrastructure may attract private finance: S’pore panellist at COP28
Headwinds and tailwinds: What Cathay Pacific’s fortunes tell us about Hong Kong
The trials and tribulations at Hong Kong’s flagship airline over the past years reflected major turning points in the city’s recent history, says the writer.
In Singapore, librarians have new jobs in an age of AI
The library must remain a key resource in Singapore’s push towards AI literacy and librarians must retool to this new world, according to the writers.
Singapore’s Terry Hee and Jessica Tan overcome nightmare conditions to win Guwahati Masters title
Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu and husband divorce after 9 years of marriage
Singer and actress Vivian Hsu, and Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee described their split as the “most difficult” but “most appropriate” outcome.