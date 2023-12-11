Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2023

Time’s ripe to revamp COE system, say panellists at ST roundtable

ST hosted the roundtable to discuss whether the COE system requires tweaks or a major overhaul, in the wake of surging premiums in 2023.

Easy financing and private-hire fleet expansion driving up COE demand

More buyers are going down the private-hire vehicle or corporate routes so they can afford a car.

S’pore households financially healthy, but rising costs a worry

Net worth for the average Singapore household rose 7.6 per cent year on year in Q3.

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in southern Gaza

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said about 18,000 Palestinians had been killed in the war.

Malaysia mulls over flat RM5 one-way fare for citizens on JB-Woodlands train

The railway company proposed the change to eliminate this difference in fares between directions travelled.

Mixed-use coastal protection infrastructure may attract private finance: S’pore panellist at COP28

Finance for adaptation to climate change continues to be lacking for many countries. 

Headwinds and tailwinds: What Cathay Pacific’s fortunes tell us about Hong Kong

The trials and tribulations at Hong Kong’s flagship airline over the past years reflected major turning points in the city’s recent history, says the writer.

In Singapore, librarians have new jobs in an age of AI

The library must remain a key resource in Singapore’s push towards AI literacy and librarians must retool to this new world, according to the writers.

Singapore’s Terry Hee and Jessica Tan overcome nightmare conditions to win Guwahati Masters title

The duo have won two out of three finals in their last seven events.

Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu and husband divorce after 9 years of marriage

Singer and actress Vivian Hsu, and Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee described their split as the “most difficult” but “most appropriate” outcome.

