Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11

Review of HDB town classification likely to come with policy changes: Desmond Lee
This is to ensure flats stay affordable, while the relevance of labelling public housing estates as mature or non-mature is relooked.
HDB to raise proportion of BTO flats with shorter waiting times: Desmond Lee
However, it will take at least 2 years for this to happen, as the priority now is to launch flats to meet urgent housing demand, he said.
Average hotel room rates in S'pore hit 14-year high in September
It came off the back of the return of the Formula One race and a slew of major Mice events.
Unauthorised websites promoting project touted as redeveloped Golden Mile Complex
ST found at least 4 websites that used images purported to be artist’s impressions of the redeveloped building.
World Cup: Morocco stun Portugal, becoming first African team ever to reach semi-finals
Portugal started without star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the second straight game.
World Cup: Giroud takes France into semis, as Kane penalty miss costs England
Giroud's header 12 minutes from time means France will play Morocco for a place in the final.
Daily-rated workers no more: A look back at their contributions after scheme ends
Bersatu MPs in Sabah quit party, raising question if by-elections are triggered
The defectors said they will remain as members of GRS coalition which supports PM Anwar.
Japan’s Hannibal Lecter ate human flesh to satiate sexual urges
Warning signs put up at West Coast Park after crocodile sighted off its waters
NParks said it is monitoring the area and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation for public safety.